Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Captain Glenn Shephard reveals Season 3 crew member he won’t work with again

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard has revealed the Season 3 crew member he won’t work with again.

Season 3 has come to an end, with the beloved captain once again facing some challenging situations. There were two anchor incidents, Tom Pearson throwing up on him, demanding charter guests, and of course, drunken crew shenanigans.

Captain Glenn spilled some juicy tea at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion that showed a different side of him.

Who is the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 crew member Captain Glenn Shephard won’t work with again?

Andy Cohen knows how to put anyone he interviews in the hot seat. The host of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion did just that with Captain Glenn.

After a season filled with one trouble-making crew member in Ashley Marit, one who got fired, Tom, and one who chose to leave, Gabriela Barragan, Andy wanted to know if there was someone the captain wouldn’t work with again.

“Without the incident, I would work with Tom again. I don’t know if I could for those reasons… but I think Tom’s a great young guy,” the captain said, referring to the anchor-dragging incident that went down during Tom’s watch.

Tom isn’t the only Parsifal III crew member Captain Glenn doesn’t want back aboard the luxury sailing yacht.

“I don’t know if I would want to work with Ashley,” he expressed.

Ashley opted out of the reunion, so Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans didn’t get to see her reaction. The stew did react the day after the reunion when she threw shade at Bravo and praised OnlyFans.

This isn’t the first time Captain Glenn, who gets along with anyone, has said he wouldn’t work with a Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member again. Season 1 alum Parker McCown also made that list.

Captain Glenn gives props to Barnaby Birkbeck and Scarlett Bentley

Deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck and stew Scarlett Bentley came into a slew of crew drama when they replaced Tom and Gabriela, respectively. Scarlett, for one, had tension with Ashley over first-mate Gary King.

At the reunion, Captain Glenn gave a shoutout to Scarlett and Barnaby for coming in at the end and killing it at their jobs.

“Barnaby and Scarlett coming in at the end and getting dropped in the middle, I think they both did [an] amazing job,” the captain shared.

Captain Glenn went on to point out the way Scarlett handled the Ashely and Gary nonsense.

“But I think especially Scarlett handled herself really, really well, because not only was she in a new job, but she had to deal with all the politics and all the romance and all that stuff going back and forth. Ashley, you know, attraction to Gary and all that. So, I really want to commend her,” Captain Glenn stated.

There are already rumblings about Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht regarding which cast members will return.

Ahead of the season finale, chef Marcos Spaziani shared a message to fans addressing a return, while Colin MacRae hinted at his during the final Season 3 episode. Since then, Daisy Kelliher and Gary King have also spoken out about the possibility of working for Captain Shephard.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.