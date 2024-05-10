Critics slam Dorit and PK for ‘staged’ dinner photo after separation news

Dorit Kemsley and her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley are a hot topic online after the couple announced their separation mere hours ago.

It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen the duo out together amid rumors that their marriage was in trouble and claims that PK was spending a lot of time in his home country of London.

Interestingly, on the same day, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple put out a joint statement that they were taking time apart, they were photographed together.

The photo showed the pair inside a restaurant looking pensive but critics have called it “staged.”

After the image was posted on social media, people took to the comments to slam the couple for orchestrating the shots.

Some people also accused Dorit of taking her cues from the Kyle Richards separation handbook.

After the OG broke the separation news about her and Mauricio they were also seen hanging out with their kids, causing many people to doubt the breakup claims.

Kyle and Mauricio also lived together for months following their split, but as for Dorit and PK’s current living arrangements, that’s still unclear.

Dorit and PK were spotted at dinner after announcing their separation

PK and Dorit have fans going off on social media after news broke that they were separating, and then a photo was conveniently taken of them out at dinner.

“This feels calculated,” said a commenter.

Another person added, “This feels as staged as a break in.”

Someone said, “Shes copying everything kyle did. Release a statement. Now going to dinner to he seen. Next will be a family outing pick….”

“Fire her!!” exclaimed an RHOBH viewer. “You can’t come out with a statement right when filming begins. It feels forced and unnatural. Totally all for a story line!”

“Is she full time or a friend of now?” asked a commenter. “Someone’s desperate to retain their spot.”

Housewives fans weigh in. Pic credit: @bravoandcocktails_/Instagram

Dorit is returning for Season 14 of RHOBH

It seems Dorit won’t have the same luxury Kyle Richards was given in Season 13 during her split from Mauricio.

Kyle kept that part of her life away from the Bravo cameras and conveniently announced the separation after filming had wrapped.

However, Dorit will have to spill all the tea about her marital drama now that she’s finally signed on for another season.

Rumors were swirling that the mom of two was getting fired or downgraded to a friend role this season.

The decision to renew her contract seems to have hinged on Dorit’s desire to be honest about her marriage.

Unsurprisingly, the 47-year-old shared the separation news on the same day that filming started for Season 14.

Now Dorit can silence the critics who felt she didn’t have a storyline and needed to be fired.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.