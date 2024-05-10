Video of Erika Jayne predicting the demise of PK and Dorit’s marriage in 2022 resurfaces

Erika Jayne might be a seer because she predicted the demise of Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley’s marriage years ago and now it’s happening.

Video of Erika’s comment about the couple’s marriage has resurfaced amid confirmation that they are separating.

Rumors have been swirling for months about the couple’s rocky relationship with claims that PK had already moved out of the home he shared with Dorit and their two kids.

PK has been spending lots of time in London as speculation heightened that he and Dorit had split.

Meanwhile, there were also questions about if she would return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 14.

Well, the latest reports are that Dorit will hold her diamond for another season, and now we know what her storyline will be.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne predicted the end of Dorit and PK’s marriage in 2022

Just as RHOBH began filming for Season 14, Dorit and PK dropped a bombshell: They are separating.

The couple posted a joint announcement on Instagram and fans continue to react to the news.

Meanwhile, a clip of Erika Jayne from BravoCon 2022 resurfaced, showing her predicting the demise of Dorit and PK’s marriage.

At the time, the couple clapped back at Erika, exclaiming that “Misery loves company,” referencing her split from her husband Tom Girardi.

Dorit also confronted the Pretty Mess singer for taking a jab at her marriage at the beginning of Season 13, and they eventually got past the shady moment.

However, as it turns out Erika was right after all.

Erika’s BravoCon video resurfaces amid Dorit and PK’s separation announcement

The video of Erika’s BravoCon appearance has resurfaced and her predictions have come true.

@theblondepuertorican shared the snippet on Instagram writing, “I’m just gonna leave this here…💎 #RHOBH.”

The clip showed Erika on stage with several other housewives as she answered a shady fan question.

“What Bravolebrity relationship do you think is headed to Splitsville next?” asked Andy Cohen.

At first, Erika tried to get out of answering the question, but Andy prodded her to respond.

“On my cast? I don’t wanna answer this question ’cause I feel bad,” confessed the blonde beauty.

However, after disappointing feedback from the audience, Erika walked to the front of the stage and said, “I think it’s Dorit and PK” as Andy looked on in shock.

Were you shocked by PK and Dorit’s separation news? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.