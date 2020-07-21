Counting On: Which Duggar men are licensed pilots?

Pilots are a big part of the Duggar family. Fans have watched as several of the Duggar men have flown planes and each year, they attend a huge aviation event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

John-David Duggar has made aviation and planes a huge part of his life. He proposed to Abbie Grace Burnett in a hangar, they announced they were expecting in a plane, and their gender reveal included a fly-over courtesy of Jeremiah Duggar.

Who are the Duggar pilots?

Jason Duggar recently shared a photo of his brothers doing a fly-over. His Instagram account is very new, and some Counting On fans have taken that as an opportunity to ask questions in hopes they will get a response.

Counting On fans know that John-David Duggar is a licensed pilot. It was revealed on the new season that Jeremiah Duggar also got his license as he was used to assist with the big gender reveal for his brother and Abbie Grace Burnett.

Aside from John-David and Jeremiah, Jason Duggar revealed that Josiah Duggar is also a licensed pilot. Those are the three men born a Duggar who are licensed pilots, but Austin Forsyth is also in that club.

Do the Duggar men fly a lot?

In the most recent episode of Counting On, John-David Duggar talks about flying to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian. He flew down to help and did some of the aircraft stuff while his siblings and wife stayed on the ground helping.

Austin Forysth also helped with hurricane relief. He went down there with the Duggars and helped as they attempted to navigate some relief for the country that was devastated by the storm.

The planes they do fly are typically small and have been used to visit friends and family. They flew to Tennessee last year for a wedding when Jessa Duggar went into labor with Ivy Jane Seewald. Thankfully, the boys know how to fly so Jana and Michelle Duggar were able to leave and fly back to be with her. While they didn’t make it on time, it was quicker than what a drive back would have been.

As the younger boys grow up, it wouldn’t be surprising if some of them decided they wanted to be pilots. That seems to be one of the top professions for the Duggar men. Above that are construction, real estate, and car salesmen.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.