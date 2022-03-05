Counting On star Jessa Duggar shares ‘long hair problems’

Jessa Duggar shared her hair mishap. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar has always been able to laugh at herself.

She shared her “long hair problems” incident with her followers on social media and even added some photos so that the entire picture could be seen.

Long hair is a common trait among the Duggar daughters. Their hair was to be worn long and curled, which is why several of them still have long hair into adulthood.

Jessa Duggar shares ‘long hair problems’ mishap

On Instagram, Jessa Duggar shared her mishap with followers, including a few photos to go along with the story.

The Counting On star wrote, “Happy winds-day, Arkansans. 🌬 Not quite the windblown glamor-shot I was going for. 😆 You know you’ve got #longhairproblems when you’ve been driving in the car for 10 min before you realize that, because of the crazy wind, a lock of your hair is in fact shut in the car door and blowing around outside your vehicle as you drive down the road. #iykyk”

What has Jessa Duggar been up to?

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are currently remodeling a house they are moving to soon. It’s been a labor of love, beginning last summer, just before Jessa welcomed Fern.

It was a huge undertaking, and with the help of her brother, Jason Duggar, things seem to be falling into place. They tore down a wall to make things a more open concept, ripped up flooring, and plenty more. Jessa has been sharing videos as progress is made. Of course, she also runs into the critics who don’t believe she and Ben did it independently. Some believe Jim Bob Duggar helped the family out.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

She recently shared her haul from the resale event she and her family held in the spring and fall. Jessa had Ivy Jane and Fern model some of the finds for her Instagram page. The little girls were adorable and appeared to enjoy showing off their new clothing.

Jessa and Ben will likely be in Nebraska for Jeremiah Duggar’s wedding in a couple of weeks as he and Hannah Wissmann are tying the knot in three weeks. This has been a long time coming, with rumors of their courtship going back over a year. In April, Jessa will gain another nephew, and in July, she will become an aunt again when Jill Duggar welcomes her rainbow baby.

After her “long hair problems” recently, Jessa Duggar has a lot to look forward to in the coming months.