Cory Wurtenberger speaks about meeting America’s parents after Big Brother

Big Brother 25 eliminated another player this past week, increasing the number of jury members to two.

Cory got evicted by a vote of 5-0, ending his time in the game.

He will return on finale night to help the jury vote for the Big Brother 25 winner.

And Cory is now cheering on America Lopez to be that champion.

Cory has answered many questions about the season following his eviction from the Big Brother house.

He even noted that Jag Bains made the smart move by targeting him when he got the chance.

Cory talks about meeting America’s parents

As Big Brother fans know, Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez became a showmance.

The couple became a strong duo within the game and will look to carry that relationship into the real world.

One of the steps forward for Cory is that he now has to meet America’s parents.

“I’m much more nervous about meeting America’s parents than I am about her meeting mine. Mine are easy,” Cory told Kristen Baldwin of Entertainment Weekly.

“They’ve already had a kid on reality TV. There’s not gonna be that much whiplash for them,” Cory added.

Cory referenced his brother, Zach Wurtenberger, who appeared on a season of Survivor. His parents have been through the reality TV process already – meaning they can focus more on meeting America.

He also talked about how his parents have already (sort of) met America through the long season of Big Brother being on television.

“The thing is, they’ve already kind of met her though because they’ve been watching her for months, so it’s kind of a unique experience,” Cory explained.

Some spoilers from Big Brother 25

A conspiracy theory about Cirie Fields and the Power of Veto was finally addressed.

That moment took place over the weekend, with Blue Kim answering whether or not Cirie had a chip that could be pulled.

Two Big Brother winners also shared Blue Kim and how she has played the game. Their reaction came after Blue compared herself to Cory.

Cirie Fields also spoke about possibly playing Big Brother again, answering a query about whether or not she would appear in a future All-Stars season.

Cory answers more questions about his eviction in the interview below. He will return to the Big Brother stage on finale night to help select the winner.

Here is the TV schedule for the final weeks of BB25.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday at 10/9, Tuesday at 8/7c, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.