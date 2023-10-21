Big Brother answers the question: Was Cirie’s chip in the bag?

Many Big Brother fans have wondered about the veto draw and whether or not Cirie Fields has a chip in the bag.

Each week on Big Brother, the houseguests draw from a bag of poker chips to decide who will play in the Veto Competition.

Houseguests not nominated or serving as Head of Household can be drawn. Some chips provide a houseguest’s choice. This allows them to pick from the possible contestants.

Cirie Fields didn’t have her chip drawn for the first 80 days of Big Brother 25. She was breaking many records when it came to sitting out Veto Competitions.

By never getting selected, a conspiracy theory surfaced that Cirie didn’t even have a chip in the bag.

And then something interesting happened on Saturday (October 21).

Did Cirie Fields have a chip in the veto bag?

Some spoilers are coming up for Big Brother fans who don’t want to know information about an upcoming episode.

The houseguests drew players on Saturday for the Veto Competition. Yet again, Cirie’s chip was not pulled. Since they are down to seven people, this is also the final time a veto draw will happen on Big Brother 25.

After the selections finished, Blue reportedly went into the bag to see if Cirie’s chip was in there. It was. The moment led to some funny chats on the Big Brother live feeds.

It might also be a good idea for producers to share that segment during the Tuesday night episode (October 24). It could put some conspiracy theories to rest.

Since there are no more veto draws this season, Cirie ends the season by never having someone select her chip.

Cirie tells Blue I can't believe you went in to see if my chip was there

Blue-I was like this is bull. pic.twitter.com/zLRSpNlG0p — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) October 21, 2023

More spoilers from the Big Brother week

Jag Bains won the latest Head of Household Competition.

The producers allowed him to compete in back-to-back HOH Competitions, and he kept the power.

Was it fair that he got to play again after being the Secret HOH? That’s a good debate question for the fans.

Jag then nominated Blue Kim and America Lopez for eviction.

And at the veto draw, Matt Klotz, Felicia Cannon, and Bowie Jane became the additional players.

This is an important POV, especially heading into a Double Eviction night on October 26.

Below is a summary of a chat between Cirie and Blue on the live feeds ahead of the Week 12 Veto Competition.

Fe leaves. Cirie tells Blue that she hopes she win Veto. Cirie says that she is lucky that she gets to fold last. Cirie tells her to keep her guard up. Blue says that she wishes Cirie was playing. Cirie says that Blue will beat Bow. pic.twitter.com/5XZVPlkEz5 — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) October 21, 2023

