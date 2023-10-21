Big Brother winners shade Blue Kim, call her ‘an absolute flop’ and ‘just there for TV’

Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore are not fans of Blue Kim.

Blue is a confident Big Brother 25 cast member who feels she is a threat to win the season.

After winning a Power of Veto during the Secret HOH Week, Blue saved herself from the block.

Jag Bains had targeted her for eviction, but Blue won a timely POV to remain in the game.

That thrust Blue into the final seven as the houseguests voted out Cory Wurtenberger.

When Blue compared herself to Cory, Derrick and Cody reacted in a new online discussion.

Big Brother winners shade Blue Kim

Derrick Levasseur won Big Brother 16 and is considered one of the best players the game has seen.

Cody Calafiore finished second on BB16 to his friend Derrick and returned to play in Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22). Cody won BB22 in a very one-sided finale vote over Enzo Palumbo.

Now Derrick and Cody have a podcast about life, reality TV, and Big Brother. And they unleashed their wrath upon Blue Kim from Big Brother 25.

“Blue, you comparing yourself to Cory, who played the game the entire time… the only reason, Blue, that you’re still in the house is cause you’re an absolute flop. It’s the only reason you’re there. Nobody’s threatened by you!” Derrick stated.

“You up against anyone, I would argue maybe even Bowie Jane, because Bowie’s won a competition, you lose,” Derrick added as Cody began laughing.

“It annoys me when I see these people on TV that so clearly are just there for TV,” Cody chimed in.

Cody also recommended that people go on a dating show if they want to be on television and gain clout.

“I don’t want to see people that want to be influencers play this game [Big Brother],” Cory elaborated.

Below is a clip from their new episode where Cody and Derrick discuss Blue’s gameplay.

