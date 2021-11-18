Christine Brown dishes on her proudest moment as a mom, Sunday morning plans, and favorite books

Christine Brown had some fun during a solo interview. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown sat down with TLC for a fun interview and talked about everything from farmers’ markets to fantasy novels.

Newly single Christine Brown took some time to reveal some things about herself for TLC’s cameras.

You can watch her solo interview below.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown shares her ‘proudest mom moment’

One of the first questions producers asked Christine had to do with her kids. Christine shares six biological children with her ex Kody Brown — Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

When she was asked what her proudest mom moment was, Christine revealed that it was the moment she realized that her kids “needed one-on-one time.”

Christine explained that she started taking each of her six kids on individual dates to focus on spending time with just them.

In addition to her and Kody’s six kids, the Browns share an additional 12 children between Kody’s other wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown.

Christine also admitted that she takes pride in allowing her kids to make decisions for themselves when they feel strongly about something, even if it’s something with which she disagrees.

She gave an example of her and Kody’s eldest daughter, Aspyn, wanting to join a sorority while studying at UNLV. Although Christine said she was against sororities because all she knew of them was from movies, she let Aspyn make her own choice.

“I didn’t say a word, and I let her speak her mind,” Christine told the camera.

Now, Christine says Aspyn’s time in a sorority had a lot of benefits, and she’s proud of allowing her kids to make their own decisions.

“Describe your ideal Sunday morning” was the next interview topic for Christine to answer.

Christine Brown dishes on Sunday mornings, favorite books

The 49-year-old Sister Wives star described her perfect Sunday morning as one she spends with her kids.

“We can go out to a farmers market. We can make breakfast. We can stay home and play games… anything is fine. But I just really wanna hang out with my kids,” Christine revealed.

When it comes to her favorite kind of books to read, Christine said fantasy novels are her go-to, but she “specifically loves” the Harry Potter books.

“I love that they talk about friendship, and overcoming fear, and being courageous even though they’re scared and they don’t exactly know what to do,” Christine divulged.

It seems that perhaps the message in Harry Potter books inspired Christine to overcome her own fears and find the courage to leave Kody and start a new life in Utah.

Tune in this weekend for the Season 16 premiere of Sister Wives and watch the events leading up to Christine and Kody’s failed marriage begin to unfold.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 this Sunday, November 21, at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.