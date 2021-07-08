Christie Valdiserri from Big Brother 23 may have had a false-positive COVID-19 test, shares update with fans

Christie Valdiserri was supposed to be a member of the Big Brother 23 cast this summer Pic credit: CBS

Christie Valdiserri was a member of the Big Brother 23 cast until very recently when she was removed in favor of Claire Rehfuss. The reason given for the BB23 cast swap was that Christie had tested positive for COVID-19, triggering a series of events that led to the production team using one of the alternate houseguests.

After getting invited to play Big Brother and nearly completing the quarantine and sequester period before the season, it had to be heartwrenching for Christie to hear the news that she would have to be removed from the show. She received a lot of fan support on social media and later posted a video where she explained what had happened.

Now, following a brief amount of time since she left the show, Christie has given fans another update on social media about what she is up to and how she is doing back in the real world.

Christie shares a BB23 update with fans

“Sooooo. I took another test on my own on Tuesday and the results are negative,” Christie said in a new post that she made on her Instagram story.

“I have zero clue how this all makes sense but it’s all said and done at this point. So rather than being angry (which I obviously am) I’m choosing to continue to believe that this was a higher source being like this was literally not for me right now,” Christie continued.

She finished off her Instagram note by writing, “Things truly seem to always happen exactly as they should. And for some bigger reason I will hopefully understand someday. But damnnnnnn you can only imagine how confused & frustrated I feel. But also so so so grateful that I am not sick.”

Big Brother 23 has begun

Episode 1 of the Big Brother 23 season aired and we watched Brandon French become the first Head of Household. We also watched as the BB23 cast was split into teams and they learned that’s how the first few weeks of the season will go.

With 16 brand new people in the game, it’s going to be very interesting to see how everything progresses. Having new blood on the show is a great thing, especially since it means no pre-game alliances have already been formed. Anything can happen, and with Frenchie as the first HOH, we definitely expect that.

The Big Brother 23 TV schedule only has one episode on it during premiere week. It means CBS viewers will have to wait a bit longer to find out who won the first Wildcard Competition, who is getting nominated for eviction, and what alliances have already formed in the house.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.