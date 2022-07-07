Chef Marcos Spaziani gives shout out to Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members

Chef Marcos made some very close friends on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. Pic credit: Bravo

Chef Marcos Spaziani has given a shout out to a few of his Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members as he reflects on Season 3.

There’s no question that Marcos has become one of the most beloved chefs in the Below Deck franchise, giving chef Ben Robinson a run for his money. Although Marcos had to cut his appearance at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion short, he’s taking the time now to appreciate some of his colleagues.

No, Gabriela Barragan and Ashley Marti, who skipped the reunion and dissed Bravo, didn’t make the list. Even Captain Glenn Shephard didn’t make the cut, but Marcos has previously expressed his admiration for the captain.

Chef Marcos Spaziani gives shout out to chief stew Daisy Kelliher

The dynamic between chief stew Daisy Kelliher and Marcos was completely opposite of Daisy’s dynamic with chef Natasha De Bourg from Season 2. Not only did Marcos and Daisy vibe professionally, but they also bonded personally.

In a recent share to Instagram, Marcos expressed just how much Daisy meant to him. The chef used a photo of a moment Daisy was comforting and encouraging Macros ahead of the final charter.

“One of my biggest breakdowns in my life!!! And I give all my trust to @daisykelliher87 and share my frustrations. And she just listened to me and give me the best advice to keep going and finished this season,” he wrote alongside the touching picture.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Marcos gushes over Gary King and Colin MacRae bromance

Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht gave viewers a bromance like never before between Marcos, Gary King, and Colin MacRae. Marcos spoke about their deep bond on the finale but then also used social media to gush over his boys.

“No words to describe or say how huge impact this two amazing human beings @king_gk and @parlayrevival_colin change my life. You both pendejos are part of my family and life. Keep [being] you cuz that’s why we are perfect when we are together!!! Big love,” Marcos captioned a fan art photo of the three guys.

The talented chef gave Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans a glimpse into a crew night out with a shot of himself laughing as Colin had his hands on his head with a look of frustration.

Speaking of Colin, he shed light on the unique bond that was created between Macros, him, and Gary as the season came to a close. Captain Glenn had something to say, too, but not about the bromance. The captain spilled whom he would not work with again.

Chef Marcos Spaziani will forever be grateful for the friendship he made during his reality TV stint.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.