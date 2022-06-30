Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Natasha de Bourg busts out in sizzling summer style

Natasha’s heating things up and not in the galley. Pic credit: @living_vicariously_through_me/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Natasha de Bourg is busting out in her sizzling summer-style showing off more than her stellar cooking skills.

Natasha was introduced to Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans on Season 2 of the Below Deck spin-off. The talented chef butted heads with chief stew Daisy Kelliher.

It was only one season on the hit sailing show for Natasha. Since then, the brunette beauty has kept busy following her passion for cooking and traveling. Natasha has kept fans drooling following her stint on the show, too, and just because of her culinary skills.

Natasha de Bourg busts out in sizzling summer style

There’s no question that Natasha is summer-ready as the temperatures rise outside. The brunette beauty has been sharing some of her jaw-dropping looks via social media latterly.

Natasha’s latest IG post features a black and white photo of her donning a bikini that left very little to the imagination. The bikini top was strapless with a cut-out that left Natasha’s ample cleavage peeking out with bottoms of the same material accenting her toned legs.

In the picture, Natasha has one hand up over her head, brushing her long locks aside. The other hand tugs at her bikini bottoms, highlighting her super-toned abs.

“When summer comes …” was the simple and perfect caption for the IG post.

Now that summer has arrived, Natasha has been using her swimsuit style to also give her followers some food for thought.

One example is the Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty sitting on the rocks with the ocean behind her, donning a white swimsuit. Natasha rocked the one-piece with no back, a plunging neckline, and cut-out sides.

“When I thought I lost me you know where to find me and reintroduced me to your love,” Natasha shared as the caption.

Another post has Natasha wearing a skimpy green and white bikini in a picture taken from up above. The chef used it to talk about trust and what she can do.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Natasha has a show in the works

The classy chef is Natasha’s website for her culinary business. However, it seems Natasha isn’t done with sharing her talented cooking abilities on reality television.

Natasha’s Instagram bio reveals she will soon be a judge on a new show. Although she doesn’t name the show, one can’t help but wonder if it’s the same Food Network series that chef Ben Robinson will appear on this summer.

The chef has her own show in the works too. Natasha’s IG bio declares she will be a producer on it, with no other details given at this time.

Natasha de Bourg joins other Below Deck stars heating up social media like Katie Flood, who recently went topless to soak up the sun.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.