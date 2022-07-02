Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher and Gary King – – Here’s what we know about their relationship status

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are rooting for Gary and Daisy to date. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 brought a whole new dynamic to Daisy Kelliher and Gary King’s relationship status.

Gary and Daisy had a rather tense working relationship during their first season, which was Season 2 of the sailing show. The second time around, they had a more flirty nature and even got physical.

Their hot tub make-out session and a picture of them at Disneyland have Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans shipping them. Gary filming the Season 3 reunion at Daisy’s apartment in London only got fans more hyped that they were headed toward coupledom.

Let’s take a look at what the chief stew and first officer have said about taking their relationship from friendship to romance.

What has Daisy Kelliher said about dating Gary King?

When the photo of them at Disneyland got the rumor mill buzzing that Gary and Daisy were an item, she quickly addressed them admitting their relationship dynamic was complicated. The chief stew shared that she knew Gary too well to get involved with him romantically.

After their steamy make-out session in the hot tub, Daisy revealed on her Pita Party Instagram series with Alli Dore and Dani Soares that she had no recollection of kissing Gary. Daisy was really drunk that night. It’s a sentiment she’s shared many times on and off-screen.

The one thing Daisy keeps reiterating is she and Gary are just friends. However, she also hasn’t denied they have chemistry.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Daisy refused to answer if she and Gary had ever had sex. Later she came clean, revealing it was fun for her to tease fans like that, but she gets a kick out of it.

At the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion, Daisy once again shared she has a great friendship with Gary. However, they are not dating, and she has no intentions of anything romantic.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary sees things differently than Daisy

Although Gary has spoken less about his relationship with Daisy, he admits they are good friends.

The first officer, though, sees things differently than Daisy. On the Kinda Sorta Dating podcast, Gary spilled there is real chemistry with the chief stew that’s beyond friendship.

Gary knows Daisy doesn’t take him seriously, which was addressed when he was a guest on Pita Party. His feelings for Daisy are so real that Gary asked Daisy out on a date.

Unlike Daisy, who seems pretty insist no romantic relationship will emerge, Gary seems to hold out hope romance may brew. Gary hooking up with female crew members the past two seasons has done little to help his case with Dasiy, that’s for sure.

Daisy Kelliher and Gary King may have a little bit of time away from the spotlight. Season 3 has ended, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 won’t debut until next year.

Gary has expressed his hopes to return, while Daisy has shared her thoughts on doing another season.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons-3 are streaming on Peacock.