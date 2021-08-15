Chef Ben Robinson and Kate Chastain reveal what would make them return to Below Deck franchise

Not all hope is lost that Kate or Ben will make another appearance on the Below Deck franchise. Pic credit: Bravo

Chef Ben Robinson and Kate Chastain have revealed what would make them return to the Below Deck franchise.

Fans know Ben appeared on both Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean, while Kate was a staple on Captain Lee Rosbach’s crew for six seasons. The two friends are paired up for Below Deck Mediterranean Galley Talk to comment on the current Season 6 episodes of the Below Deck spin-off.

Since the two are back on the small screen together, viewers have been reminded why Kate and Ben are fan favorites. Ben and Kate also had viewers buzzing after they each spilled what it would take to get them to return to the hit yachting franchise.

What would make Ben Robinson return to Below Deck?

The infamous chef spent four seasons on Below Deck and helped launch Below Deck Med. Ben also made a brief appearance in Season 4 of Below Deck Mediterranean when Captain Sandy Yawn and the Sirocco crew needed a chef to finish the charter season.

When Mathew Shea quit Below Deck Med Season 6, there was speculation chef Ben would come to save the day. Thanks to the mid-season trailer, viewers know the beloved chef doesn’t come back.

Although Ben has insisted, he’s too old for yachting. He did reveal on Below Deck Mediterranean Galley Talk what would make him return to the franchise.

“I would rescue Sandy Because I love Sandy,” Ben replied when Kate asked him if he would step up to help Captain Sandy out again.

The chances are slim, but the odds of chef Ben returning to the Below Deck franchise are not zero.

What would make Kate Chastain return to Below Deck?

Below Deck has only aired one season without Kate as a chief stew. However, one was enough for viewers to plead with Kate to come back.

The blonde beauty spilled what could get her to return to the hit Bravo franchise in a recent chat with Us Weekly.

“It would take a lot of money,” she expressed. “I would take a page out of Ben’s book. There was a couple of seasons where he would come in as the save the day guy for, like, one, maybe two episodes. That’s the only way I would ever consider it.”

It goes without saying that Kate would do pretty much anything for Captain Lee. They remain the closest of friends despite her no longer being on the show.

Sorry Below Deck fans it doesn’t sound like Kate Chastain will be back for Season 9 of the OG show, nor will chef Ben Robinson be returning to Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Who would you rather have back on Below Deck, Kate or Ben?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.