Check out Tammy Slaton’s bittersweet departure from rehab in Season 5 teaser

Tammy Slaton worked hard during her time in rehab, and when Season 5 of 1000-Lb Sisters premieres, she’ll finally return home.

However, while it marked a happy moment for the TLC star, it was bittersweet because she had to leave her husband, Caleb Willingham, behind.

The couple met and fell in love while staying at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Centre in Ohio, and after three weeks, Caleb proposed.

The lovestruck pair married soon after in a small ceremony at the facility with a few of their close friends and family in attendance.

The couple had a lot of plans for their future, which included kids, but unfortunately, that dream was never realized.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Caleb passed away in July of 2023, and Tammy was devastated over his death.

When the new season airs, we’ll see happy and sad moments between the couple before Caleb’s passing.

Tammy Slaton tearfully bids goodbye to Caleb Willingham in the 1000-Lb. Sisters sneak peek

Us Weekly posted a teaser for Season 5, which featured the bittersweet moment when Tammy had to leave Caleb behind in rehab.

The 40-year-old did not meet his weight loss goals and did not get permission to leave the facility with his wife, but he wrote a heartfelt poem to bid her goodbye.

“Sunflower, sunflower, God planted you as a seed in a field full of many, but you he meant for me,” said Caleb. “In fields full of green, representing the life that you have breathed inside your king.”

Tammy was brought to tears by the sweet gesture and responded, “I love it.”

Tammy Slaton’s sisters are excited about her return home

Tammy stayed at the rehab center for 14 months, and after losing almost 300 pounds, she got permission to return home.

Another teaser showed Tammy’s family excited to have her home and are pleasantly surprised to see how much weight she’s lost.

“Tammy looks amazing,” exclaimed her sister Amanda Slaton. “She’s like got skin flapping everywhere, and I’ve never been so excited to see so much loose skin in my life.”

Meanwhile, Tammy may have lost weight, but she certainly didn’t lose her sass as the clip showed a funny moment between her and Amanda.

“Damn I forgot how short you were girl,” said Amanda as she helped Tammy out of the vehicle.

“I’m gonna smack you ho,” retorted Tammy laughingly.

Check out the sneak peek below and start your countdown for the Season 5 premiere.

Season 5 of 1000 Lb. Sisters premieres Tuesday, December 12 at 9/8c on TLC.