Tammy Slaton gushes over now-deceased husband Caleb in new season of 1000-Lb Sisters

Get ready for a bittersweet season of 1000-Lb Sisters when the show returns in a few days with Tammy and Amy Slaton, along with their siblings.

In a preview from the premiere episode, Tammy and her now-deceased husband Caleb Willingham are totally in love as the show picked up a few months after their wedding.

The couple was not able to enjoy their time as newlyweds because they were both staying at a weight loss center.

They shared a room but had little privacy, and they dreamt about leaving the facility and starting their lives together.

Things didn’t exactly go as planned, and we’ll see why once the season starts to play out.

We already know that Tammy left the rehab center after staying there for 14 months and losing almost 300 pounds.

However, she had to leave Caleb behind because he did not get approval to leave with his wife.

Tammy Slaton gushes about husband Caleb Willingham in preview for Season 5 of 1000-Lb Sisters

Things were great between Tammy and Caleb after they tied the knot, and they had great plans for the future.

In a sneak peek from the premiere episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, the couple couldn’t stop gushing over each other.

“It’s been two months since I got married. I’m really happy with Caleb,” noted Tammy in the clip. “He’s the best thing that has ever, possibly happened to me.”

Unfortunately, there was nothing romantic with the newlyweds’ arrangement in rehab as the facility wouldn’t allow the couple to “sleep in the same bed for safety reasons.”

“It’s like our first apartment. Still kinda feel like roommates,” said Tammy.

Caleb was also looking forward to having some private time with his new wife, telling her, “I can’t wait till we get home and get out of this place, and we wake up in the same bed.”

Tammy shares TMI details about her romance with Caleb

The video showed the happy couple raving about each other, and Tammy explained just how comfortable she was with Caleb in a TMI moment.

“I love spending time with Caleb. He’s someone that I’m comfortable with. I mean, if I’m farting in front of him, that says a lot,” said the 37-year-old laughingly. “I’ll burp in front of you all day long, but to pass gas? That’s magical.”

Meanwhile, Caleb also boasted about his marriage to Tammy in a confessional.

“Everybody tells me that Tammy and I are such a cute couple,” he happily proclaimed. “In my opinion, we’re the type of couple that makes people sick.”

Check out the preview below and mark your calendars for the Season 5 premiere.

Season 5 of 1000 Lb. Sisters premieres Tuesday, December 12 at 9/8c on TLC.