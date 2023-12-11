Chantel Everett, Debbie Aguero, Tyray get another shot at love in 90 Day: The Single Life preview

Get ready for another exciting season of 90 Day: The Single Life with some fresh faces in the mix.

A new season is coming to TLC in January – and the lineup of singles is exciting.

Some familiar TLC favorites are returning for Season 4 of the spin-off show, plus some hot new singles have been added to the mix.

The series will include Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies, plus this time, her bestie Tim Malcolm is also newly single and looking for love.

Natalie Mordovtseva and her new beau are also back for another season. However, the newbies featured in the trailer have us gagging!

Fresh off her divorce from Pedro Jimeno, The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett is taking a stab at finding love again, and she’s not holding back.

Debbie Aguero has kicked Oussama to the curb for good, and she’s ready to find a man her age to settle down with.

Last but not least is Tyray Mollett, who was at the center of the biggest catfishing scandal on the franchise.

His story had a disappointing ending, but now Tyray is trying his luck at dating in the real world.

Freshly divorced Chantel Everett is featured in the trailer for the new season, and the 32-year-old is ready to dip her feet back into the dating pool, and she’s going international once again.

The trailer shows Chantel with a group of girlfriends in Greece, living her best single life and kissing a few frogs.

Debbie Aguero is also single and ready to mingle – and this time she’s looking for men in her age bracket.

However, Debbie has been lying about her age, and before her relationship can blossom, she has to come clean to her prospective new beau.

As for Tyray, he’s been dating online for years, but we saw how that turned out, so now it is time to step out into the real world and meet potential dates in person, although he’s admittedly nervous about that.

Natalie Mordovtseva, Veronica Rodriguez, and Tim Malcolm are ready for round two

Let’s see if the third time will be the charm for Natalie Mordovtseva, who’s returning for another season with her love interest Josh Weinstein.

Based on the trailer, this might not have a happy ending for Natalie, as there’s already trouble in paradise for the couple.

Veronica Rodriguez is also back – this time, she’s giving us a look into her romance with her much younger beau, Jamal.

Her bestie, Tim Malcolm, is still not on board with their relationship, and things almost got physical between him and Jamal in the drama-packed trailer.

90 Day: The Single Life, Season 4 premieres Monday, January 1 at 8/7c on TLC.