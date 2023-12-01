Is Chantel Everett dating a popular Atlanta rapper? Here’s what we know

Rumors are swirling that Chantel Everett could be dating a well-known rapper, and no, we’re not talking about Drake.

The Family Chantel star already confessed that the One Dance rapper reached out after her split from Pedro Jimeno, but she wasn’t in the frame of mind to entertain it.

However, now that the exes have settled their divorce,, Chantel can move on from the Dominican Republic native, and it seems she’s doing just that.

Now she’s sparking new dating rumors with Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka, who she raved about in a recent interview.

Meanwhile, Chantel’s tumultuous split from Pedro is playing out in her spinoff show’s fifth and final season, and it hasn’t been easy.

The exes are not on good terms, causing even more difficulties with their already contentious divorce.

Furthermore, with their families in the mix, it adds even more drama to the already messy split. But while viewers are just now watching the aftermath of Pedro and Chantel’s split, the former couple have officially moved on.

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett and Waka Flocka spark dating rumors

Back in October, Chantel and Waka Flocka had tongues wagging when they snapped photos together at an event, and it seems the pair have been getting to know each other since then.

During a recent interview on The Sarah Fraser Show, the TLC star was asked if they’ve gone out on any dates, and Chantel played coy.

She didn’t deny that they’d gone out, and she had nothing but glowing things to say about him.

“I will tell you Waka’s really nice, he’s really, really nice,” responded Chantel with a big smile on her face.

Sarah then referred to the photo of Waka and Chantel that was posted online and noted that they looked good together.

“Thanks,” said Chantel, “He’s very, very nice. Very funny and very genuine.”

The 32-year-old has also met Waka’s mom, Debra Antney, and noted that she’s “very sweet.”

“Their family is just so, so loving and endearing and very funny,” added Chantel.

Waka Flocka Flame and Chantel Everett have something in common

The Atlanta rapper is no stranger to reality TV, so that’s something he has in common with Chantel.

Waka, whose real name is Juaquin James Malphurs, and his now ex-wife, Tammy Rivera, chronicled their life on the WEtv series Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka, which premiered in 2020.

However, by Season 3, the couple had split, and viewers saw them trying to navigate their lives separately after eight years of marriage.

The exes are seemingly still on good terms and are now co-parenting Tammy’s teenaged daughter Charlie, whom Waka claimed as his daughter when he started dating the T. River Resort & Swimwear founder over a decade ago.

Season 5 of The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.