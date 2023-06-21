Tyray teases ‘shocking ending’ to his catfish storyline on 90 Day Fiance

If you thought Tyray’s catfish storyline on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days was over, think again because there’s a lot more to come.

Tyray recently teased a “shocking ending” to his romance with Carmella, and now my brain is going crazy trying to figure out what that could be.

We know so far that Tyray missed every red flag imaginable during their four-year courtship, and he recently found out that his girlfriend is not a girl but a man named Christian.

We haven’t seen the big reveal for Christian yet, but I have a strange feeling that he’s not the Megan Thee Stallion/Cardi B goddess that Tyray described to us.

In the latest episode, Tyray was still trying to grapple with this new revelation, and he had to walk away when he heard Christian’s manly voice talking to the show producer on the phone.

However, if you were expecting this story to wrap up here, just hold your horses because we haven’t seen the last of him and Carmella/Christian quite yet.

Tyray says there will be a ‘shocking ending’ to his story with Carmella

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and teased what’s to come as the season plays out.

“Oh man, it’s a lot. It’s still going on,” revealed Tyray. “I know right now the whole mood is just like, sad, but there’s gonna be some happy moments.”

The 33-year-old also shared that we’ll see more interactions with some important people in his life, plus a surprise at the end.

“It’s gonna show more of my family and friends and then just putting myself back out there, so there’s a lot to look forward to,” said Tyray. “Then it’s gonna be a pretty shocking ending, so I hope you guys enjoy it.”

90 Day Fiance star Tyray says he has no regrets despite being catfished

Before we even saw Tyray’s episode, TLC played sneak peeks of the new season, and we instantly realized that he should’ve been on MTV’s Catfish and not 90 Day Fiance.

We all saw the signs clear as day that Carmella was not who she claimed, but maybe Tyray needs to get his eyes and ears checked because he missed all the red flags– and there were many.

Nonetheless, Tyray has “no regrets at all” about signing up for the show and shared that he had the option to stop filming and end his story once producers found out that Carmella was not real. However, he opted to continue with filming.

“I had a good time. It was tough at first, but, you know, it teaches people to not give up and to believe in yourself,” said Tyray.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.