Tyray jokingly admits he feels like a clown after his 90 Day Fiance debut

The first episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days had us glued to the TV, and one storyline that caught our attention was Tyray and Carmella.

If you watched the episode, then you know that Carmella is not who she claimed to be.

Now, Tyray is admittedly feeling like a clown, and he poked fun at himself in a recent post.

It’s a good thing that Tyray has a sense of humor because finding out that he was talking to a man for almost four years, and not the goddess he fell in love with, would be devastating for anyone.

The truth is, we knew something was amiss the moment we saw the preview clips.

The first red flag was that he only communicated with Carmella on Snapchat. The second red flag was that in four years, Tyray had never seen Carmella on video, not once!

While we knew he was being catfished, Tyray found out about the deception from production while filming the show, and now he’s feeling a little foolish.

Tyray puts on a clown face and pokes fun at himself on social media

After making his debut in Season 6 of the popular TLC show on Sunday night, Tyray poked fun at himself online.

He posted a photo on his Instagram Story in a curly wig and clown makeup and wrote, “Me after last nights episode 😂🤣😭.”

Tyray wears a clown face. Pic credit: @ttyrayy/Instagram

Interestingly though, after he was told that Carmella was a man, you would think that would be the end of Tyray’s story.

However, Tyray was not ready to give up on his four-year love affair with Carmella.

90 Day Fiance star Tyray is not ready to walk away from Carmella

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode, Tyray tried to process the information told to him by producers. However, in a shocking twist, he confessed that he wasn’t ready to give up on Carmella just yet.

“I still kind of feel like maybe, she’s real or something,” he reasoned on camera. “I still have like a glimmer of hope that maybe it was just someone else who had her phone or something, maybe she was hacked, I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, we found another red flag in Tyray and Carmella’s romance. He’s been sending her money all these years. He confessed that she was constantly asking for more money and that he’s been giving her 50 to 100 dollars every month.

Despite all of that, Tyray is still holding out hope.

“No matter how messed up the situation is, I’m not ready to walk away from Carmella yet,” he admitted.

Check out the sneak peek of Sunday’s new episode below.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.