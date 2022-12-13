90 Day: The Single Life: Are Veronica and Jamal still dating?

Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies became romantically involved. Pic credit: TLC

The 90 Day: The Single Life audience got a big surprise during Part 3 of the Tell All. Fans found out that cast member Veronica Rodriguez started dating Before the 90 Days and Happily Ever After? star Kimberly Menzies’ son, Jamal Menzies.

37-year-old Veronica is ten years older than 27-year-old Jamal, but the pair admitted their connection despite the age difference.

Jamal joined the stage, and Veronica said she saw him on the Tell All for Kim’s Before the 90 Days season and hit him up about recommendations in his native San Diego. He one-upped her and said he would take her around and out to dinner when she got there.

Jamal revealed that he “woke up to her” and that they had sex on the first date. Both of them said they were not exclusive, and Jamal said he was seeing other people, while Veronica said she was not dating anyone else.

In any case, Veronica’s fellow cast members on stage thought that she liked Jamal more than he liked her and that it would end badly for Veronica. Jamal resented those notions, and he and Veronica left things between each other on a good note, with Veronica saying they would probably meet up for drinks that night.

But are the pair still dating present day?

Are Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies still romantically involved?

There are a few clues that point to the status of Veronica and Jamal’s relationship.

The pair both follow each other on Instagram, and Kim follows Veronica as well, which could mean something positive since Kim and Jamal are very close.

Veronica has liked Jamal’s recent post, but Jamal has not liked Veronica’s.

Neither one has given evidence that they’ve continued their relationship, but Veronica did cite that their relationship might progress better if he lived in North Carolina, where she is based.

With a lot of doubt in their relationship being able to continue vocalized by the Season 3 of The Single Life cast, there is room for their fears to come true, although it’s hard to say at this time what their status is.

Usman Umar commented on the relationship between Veronica and Jamal

On a clip from the Tell All shared by TLC and 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram pages showing Jamal being revealed as Veronica’s love interest, Usman had something to say.

Usman deleted his comment shortly after posting it, but he said, “I’m not saying anything, Hahaha 🤣😂.”

Kim has not yet given any solid hints as to how she feels about her son and Veronica’s connection.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.