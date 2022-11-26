90 Day Fiance: Who is Natalie Mordovtseva’s love interest Josh?

Josh was introduced to 90 Day: The Single Life viewers last season. Pic credit: TLC

Last season on 90 Day: The Single Life, viewers were introduced to Josh Weinstein, Natalie Mordovtseva’s love interest.

After Natalie left Sequim, Washington, and Mike Youngquist behind for sunny Florida, she met Josh and gave a long-distance relationship a try.

Since Josh’s debut on TLC and now that he’s become a regular cast member during Season 3, 90 Day Fiance fans are curious about his personal life. Here’s what we know about him.

Josh is from Arizona, but he works in L.A. most of the time. As Natalie introduced him on the show, she described him as “extremely good looking, confident, charming, [and] sexy.”

As viewers learned on The Single Life, Josh, 40, works as the CEO and Founder of Preview Models, an international modeling production company.

Per Preview Models’ website, Josh’s company “gives aspiring models from all around the world the opportunity to walk the runway in front of LA’s top modeling agencies for the chance to get representation here in Los Angeles.” Last month, Preview Models was represented by host Nick Cannon for an event.

Who is Josh Weinstein on 90 Day: The Single Life?

It looks as though Josh’s career in the modeling industry has been a lucrative one — Us Weekly reports that his net worth ranges somewhere between $2 and $6 million.

In addition to his work in the modeling industry, Josh’s Instagram bio indicates that he also is the CEO and Co-Founder of Cr8luck, a company that offers luxury giveaways featuring customers’ “favorite celebs & influencers.”

As far as his personal life goes, Josh is the father to two children, each from a different woman. 90 Day: The Single Life viewers will remember when Natalie met one of Josh’s exes for a boat day, which had her feeling uncomfortable due to their close relationship.

Josh’s relationship with Natalie Mordovtseva

This season on The Single Life, Natalie and Josh’s relationship continued to prove a challenge. Aside from their long-distance relationship, Natalie made it clear that she wanted a commitment and to start having children.

However, that wasn’t necessarily something on Josh’s radar, and the two bickered over it. Natalie also took issue with the fact that Josh works with beautiful women all day in his line of work, making her jealous.

Despite their disagreements, the physical chemistry between the two couldn’t keep them away, and they eventually reconnected. However, a preview clip from Part 1 of The Single Life Tell All shows Natalie and Josh get into a heated argument about the state of their relationship.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.