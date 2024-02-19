Celebrity Big Brother’s Kato Kaelin shares gross details about his time on the show, says ‘evil’ went on

Kato Kaelin recently spoke about appearing on the second season of Celebrity Big Brother USA.

CBB2 aired during the winter of 2019, with CBS seeking to duplicate the first season’s success in the winter of 2018.

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves returned for the shortened celebrity version of the show – with $250,000 going to the winner.

Twelve houseguests appeared in CBB2, including Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, Blossom actor Joey Lawrence, and WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie.

Singer and reality TV star Tamar Braxton was voted the winner of former NFL running back Ricky Williams. They beat out Olympic runner Lolo Jones and Dina Lohan (Lindsay Lohan’s mom) to make the final vote.

Kato finished in eighth place – evicted on Day 20 of the game. It meant he spent roughly three weeks living in the Big Brother house that winter.

Kato Kaelin says ‘evil goes on’ in Big Brother house

Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef had Kato on for a new podcast interview.

In addition to sharing many thoughts about O.J. Simpson, life, and the Real Housewives, Kato was asked about his time in the Big Brother house.

“I’m a huge Big Brother fan, as I told you before we started this. I mean, there’s a lot of great reality shows, but that game is so brilliant. Did you love playing?” David asked Kato, alluding to who else was featured that season.

Kato talked about enjoying his time with comedian Tom Green and how he was separated from social media while in the house. His appearance “generated so much positive press” for Kato.

“I had this great relationship with pretty much everyone in the house, but there is some stuff that doesn’t make it on camera. There is some evil that goes on, and I was not like an evil… I was not mean-spirited at all,” Kato revealed.

Kato Kaelin shares a gross detail about CBB2

“Celebrity Big Brother was really tough because the bathroom’s clogged up a lot. I had to do my morning poop, and it’s very embarrassing. It’s really, really kinda difficult. You’ve got… you’re with these strange people and we had flooding of the toilets and the showers a lot,” Kate stated

He would later talk about getting no sleep while on the show, and having the lights on the entire time was tough.

Below is the interview where he talks about Celebrity Big Brother and his time on Celebrity Boot Camp.

Below is an interview Kato Kaelin and Tom Green did after Celebrity Big Brother 2.

Celebrity Big Brother is available for streaming on CBS.