Celebrity Big Brother live feeds spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto?

Todrick Hall and Mirai Nagasu are members of the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers are starting to come from the live feeds, as the producers have finally turned them back on.

Right after the second episode for the Winter 2022 season aired, Big Brother fans were able to start watching the feeds.

As a quick recap about what has been taking place, Miesha Tate won the first Head of Household Competition on the season premiere.

Then, during Episode 2, it was revealed that Miesha had placed Carson Kressley and Mirai Nagasu on the block.

Miesha had also told both of them that they were pawns, so it was pretty clear that the Veto Competition results would dictate the final nominees for the week.

Fresh Celebrity Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds

When the feeds came on, a group of houseguests was playing cards (Carson, Cynthia Bailey, Todd Bridges, and Miesha). Later, Teddi Mellencamp and Lamar Odom did a shoutout to her kids at home. And there was also an interesting discussion among houseguests about what they could say and if cursing was allowed.

During some of the conversations that were taking place, the live feeds were taken down, leading to a really disconnected feeling for Big Brother fans who were tuning in. It meant a few minutes of conversations, then a few minutes of downtime. And that repeated for a while.

What we learned during those moments were where the alliances were still strong and who was not being friendly during the look-in on the Big Brother house.

My husband came in and was listening to a little of the conversation between Teddi and Todrick and one of them said “It’s day 9” and my husband said “Wait, they’ve been in the house 9 days already and you’re just now getting feeds?” Lol, he thinks CBS cares about us live feeders pic.twitter.com/mG8GJ8oAa2 — ColoradoMom (@kaitynjojomom) February 4, 2022

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto?

When the live feeds first turned on, Teddi could be heard saying that she is going to fight to stay in the house. This indicated that she either knew she was at risk or that she had already been placed on the block.

Later, we could hear Carson talking about a time that he posted in the Veto Competition, which eventually seemed to reveal that he had won the Power of Veto. Take that piece of information with a grain of salt, but it is leading to the same result.

It appears that the Veto Ceremony has already happened as well, based on how Teddi is acting and that she is worried about Todrick voting her out. He said he “probably” is going to do exactly that. No matter who won the Power of Veto, Carson was taken off the block.

This means that the final nominees for eviction are Teddi Mellencamp and Mirai Nagasu this week. They will be the two houseguests at risk of getting voted out during the first Eviction Ceremony of the season.

Here is the BB Celeb episode schedule for any Big Brother fans who need to know when the next few installments will play out on CBS. It’s on the next episode of Celebrity Big Brother 2022 where we will find out what led to this situation.

Miesha was upset she had a booger in her nose on the live feeds..



Heres a short list of the things worse than a booger we've seen on the feeds #CBBUS3 pic.twitter.com/ngoBZQD2u1 — The BryPie (@TheBryPie) February 4, 2022

Celebrity Big Brother 2022 airs on CBS during February.