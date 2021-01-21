Celebrity Big Brother: Kaitlyn Bristowe from The Bachelor wants to play

Celebrity Big Brother has another interested contestant from Bachelor Nation.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who has appeared as one of the women on The Bachelor and then returned for her own season of The Bachelorette has stated that she would love to be on Big Brother.

This proves that another celebrity has an interest in playing the game and that could be a good motivation for CBS to try to put together another celebrity season of the hit reality competition show.

It wasn’t that long ago that Demi Burnett stated that she would like to play the game. She was last seen on Bachelor in Paradise and has a number of former Big Brother houseguests within her circle of friends.

Various other celebrities from reality television have also expressed an interest, with Kaitlyn Bristowe now joining that ever-expanding list of people who would be interested in signing up.

Kaitlyn talks about Big Brother on podcast

An appearance on the Hello, Friends podcast with Nicole Anthony and Eric Curto was where Kaitlyn spoke about how much she enjoys watching Big Brother. This probably isn’t too surprising to Big Brother fans, as Kaitlyn has posted a lot about the show on social media.

During her interview, she spoke about how passionate she is about Big Brother. She even mentioned that she has had dreams about being in the Big Brother house and playing the game.

One noteworthy aspect of the interview is that Kaitlyn did reference the celebrity version of the show. She stated that she doesn’t want to just be on Celebrity Big Brother. She wants to be on “the real thing” during the summer and fully commit to playing for nearly 100 days.

As fans of the show already know, Celebrity Big Brother runs for roughly a month – or at least it has for the two times that CBB USA has aired on CBS.

Below is the full interview that Kaitlyn had with Nicole and Eric. She also spoke about winning Dancing with the Stars, her reactions to the Big Brother 21 season that Nicole was on, and, of course, referenced her time with Bachelor Nation.

More Big Brother news

Big Brother host Julie Chen recently stated that she had been pushing hard for a new season of Celebrity Big Brother. She stated that the network wasn’t ready to do it just “yet,” but that she would definitely be on board to host it.

And the next season of the summer version is slated to take place very soon. For people who are interested in becoming a member of the BB23 cast, applications are currently open online.

We will have to wait and see if Kaitlyn makes the cut.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.