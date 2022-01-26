Celebrity Big Brother cast predictions made by Kat Dunn of Big Brother 21

Kat Dunn was a member of the Big Brother 21 cast. Pic credit: Kathryn Dunn/YouTube

Some Celebrity Big Brother cast predictions were made by a former houseguest ahead of the new season getting started.

As most Big Brother fans already know, the new celebrity season gets started on Wednesday, February 2.

With a lot of episodes on the Celebrity Big Brother schedule, fans will get many chances to see the drama as it plays out this winter.

And we are pretty sure that Kathryn Dunn from the Big Brother 21 cast is going to be one of the people tuning in.

Kat Dunn shares her Celebrity Big Brother cast predictions

After appearing on Big Brother 21 and finishing in 10th place, Kat Dunn became even more active on social media. She gave a lot of her thoughts on the recent Big Brother 23 season as it was taking place, and now she has been delving into the Celebrity Big Brother rumors for this winter.

In the TikTok post linked below, Kat shares a photo collage of who she feels is going to be playing the game this winter.

And for anyone who needs to see a paused version of her list, here is an image of it below.

Some BB Celeb cast predictions were made. Pic credit: @KatDunn/TikTok

On her list of celebrities that Kat feels will be on the Celebrity Big Brother cast, we have some familiar faces when it comes to the rumors. Boston Rob Mariano from Survivor has popped up a number of times, Sean Spicer continues to get linked to the show, and former NBA star Lamar Odom likely has some time to play.

As for the ladies, Kat’s list includes Shanna Moakler (Travis Barker’s ex), Cynthia Bailey, Teddi Mellencamp, and Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

It’s unclear just how many names Kat has predicted correctly, but we did see confirmation that at least one Real Housewife is going to be on the show this winter.

Sean Spicer reportedly won’t be on BB Celeb this winter, as a recent statement was made about that, but he still continues to pop up in a lot of rumors.

More information on Celebrity Big Brother 3

The official cast list has not yet been revealed by CBS, so we are still in a waiting pattern when it comes to learning which celebrities are going to play the game this time. An important piece of information for Big Brother fans to know is that all of the celebrities are paid to appear on the show and they are also competing for cash prizes.

If the prizes remain the same as during the first two seasons of Celebrity Big Brother in the United States, then $250,000 awaits the winner of the Winter 2022 season.

For now, we just have to enjoy the rumors and the buzz for the show that they continue to create on social media. Hopefully, it all leads to a great Celebrity Big Brother cast that provides lots of drama and entertainment for people to watch in February.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.