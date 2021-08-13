Cashay gives her pick on who should have won Love Island USA

Cashay Proudfoot and the Islanders on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Cashay Proudfoot left Love Island USA before anyone wanted to see her leave, but she said she was ready to go.

However, while Cash felt her time was up, she saw two other people leave that she thought should have won the entire show.

Now, with only four couples left, Cash has revealed who she thinks should have won and who she hopes will win in the end.

Cash on who should have won Love Island USA

Cashay said that she felt great sadness when Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair had to leave the show early after the death of Josh’s sister, Lindsey Goldstein.

On top of being heartbroken at Josh’s loss, Cashay said that if the two had stayed, they should have won Love Island USA Season 3.

In an interview with After the Island with Alex and Elizabeth, Cashay explained her sentiment.

“Me and Shannon just talked about that last night,” Cashay said when asked if Josh and Shannon could have won it all.

“I was like, how are you feeling, you know, because I think, in everybody’s hearts, we know Josh and Shannon are Love Island. Josh and Shannon would have won. They should have,” she added.

Cash went on to say that when the couple left, the other Islanders were all heartbroken.

“They were just showing us that Love Island works,” Cash said. “And even them becoming official, you just saw a shift in the house. Like, okay, ‘Let’s have a conversation,’ you know what I mean? ‘I want that, hey let’s talk!'”

Cash said that seeing them leave lit a fire under everyone because the Islanders saw what could really happen if they found the right person.

“Love Island works,” Cash said. “It’s not in the way that America wants to see it, but we’re still happy.”

Cash on who should win in the end

With Josh and Shannon gone, there will be two couples realistically competing for the winners of Love Island USA Season 3.

The frontrunners are Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama, who have been together the longest. The couple most likely to upset them is Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy, who have been together for less long, but Korey is a huge fan favorite.

The one couple with an outside chance is Jeremy Hershberg and Bailey Marshall, but they are likely going to end up third with Charlie Lynch and Alana Paolucci taking the fourth spot.

As for Cashay, she has a pick and it shouldn’t surprise anyone. Cash said she is cheering for Olivia and Korey to win it all.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.