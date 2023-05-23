Caroline Manzo slammed Teresa Giudice as a fame-hungry ‘monster’ and Ramona Singer seemingly agrees

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo has slammed her former costar Teresa Giudice calling her a fame-hungry “monster.”

It seems that Caroline isn’t the only one in the Real Housewives world who has that impression of Teresa.

The Real Housewives of New York alum Ramona Singer seemingly agrees too.

Last week, at the Page Six’s Reali-Tea Live event in New York City, Caroline addressed Teresa and her attitude change over the years.

The RHONJ OG didn’t hold back her thoughts on the new Teresa either.

Caroline firmly believes that life in the limelight has gone to Teresa’s head, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Caroline was joined by her daughter Lauren onstage for the event, which took place at City Winery in NYC.

The feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa and Joe Gorga was brought up. Caroline sang the praises of the Gorgas, referring to the couple as “supportive” and “kind.”

No, she doesn’t see them or hang out with them, but Caroline references how nice they were to her at BravoCon last year after seven years.

Caroline went on to reveal she missed the days of Season 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey as the show has become so toxic and negative.

“We were there for each other. We were on this journey,” she said adding there were a lot of laughs back then.

It’s all about fame, according to Caroline, who thinks fame is very dangerous but has impacted everything about Teresa.

“The fame got her her head,” Caroline expressed. “I will stand here to this day — to this moment — in the fact that I have always defended her.”

Lauren referred to Teresa as a “monster,” spilling that the OG would do anything to get ahead.

Although Ramona wasn’t at the event, she did seemingly agree with Caroline and Lauren via social media.

A recent Instagram post by the account @bravohousewives, recapped what Caroline said about Tre. There were plenty of comments and likes on the post, one of which was from Ramona.

While she didn’t pop up in the comments section, Ramona did like the IG post giving fans the impression she’s on the same page as Caroline. It’s interesting too because last summer Ramona accidentally leaked Teresa’s wedding invitation causing quite an uproar.

Teresa admitted Ramona cost her money because she had to send out new invitations, hire more security and even change some pivotal details about her wedding. After all the invitation hoopla, Ramona ended up skipping out on the wedding to hang out in the Hamptons.

Boy, oh boy, the bad blood in the Real Housewives world is strong.

Caroline Manzo and Ramona Singer seem to have the same thought about Teresa Giudice.

This comes hot on the heels of speculation that either Teresa or Melissa Gorga will not be back for Season 14. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Andy Cohen has weighed in on this hot topic.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of New York returns Sunday, July 16, on Bravo.