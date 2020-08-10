Captain Sandy to address Below Deck Med fans anger on social media during live chat

Captain Sandy Yawn is going to address Below Deck Med fans’ anger on social media during a live chat.

The infamous captain wants to discuss all the issues viewers have with her and is asking fans to send her any questions they want to be answered.

Captain Sandy is ready to lay it all on the line after a dramatic season of Below Deck Mediterranean has fans coming at her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When is the live chat?

On Tuesday, August 11, at 6 p.m. ET, Captain Sandy will go live on Facebook and Instagram to discuss all the fan backlash. The captain said in a message announcing the live chat that she wanted to give fans a chance to share their feelings with her.

She also made it clear that it is never her intention to hurt anyone. Captain Sandy also talked about hate being like a cancer before leaving fans with one last thought.

“I know it’s hard to understand why things go down like they do, and sometimes the person in charge can make some mistakes,” she shared. “That’s right. We are all human beings trying to get it right everyday we wake up, dress up, and show up to a very stressful job. Somedays are better than others. I’m open to all you criticism and concerns. This is your opportunity to have your say in person to me.”

Those who want to submit questions to the captain can do so at Sandy@CaptainSandyYawn.com.

Read More Below Deck Med: Pregnant Hannah Ferrier blasts troll who disses working mothers

Support for Captain Sandy

Fans are not thrilled with Captain Sandy’s actions on Below Deck Med this season. She has been bashed over how she treated chef Kiko, which ultimately led to him leaving The Wellington.

Then there is the way that Captain Sandy has been treating chief stew, Hannah Ferrier. Fans think that the captain is in cahoots with Malia White and Bugsy Drake to get Hannah fired so that Bugsy can be chief stew.

All three ladies have become the target of angered fans and online hate. It has gotten so bad that Bugsy slammed fans on social media, which did little to make the three women look better.

Although fans are angry with Captain Sandy, several Bravo personalities have shown their support for the captain. Mercedes Javid from Shahs of Sunset, Tracy Tutor from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, and current Below Deck Mediterranean cast member, Robert Westergaard, showed their support on social media.

Captain Sandy Yawn is giving fans the chance to air their grievances with her and it is going to be an exciting chat.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.