Below Deck Med charter guests speak out after learning chef Kiko was fired during their trip

Below Deck Mediterranean charter guests are speaking out after watching chef Kiko get fired during their trip.

The group that refers to themselves as Southside_POV had no idea about the drama going on with Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran and Captain Sandy Yawn while they were on The Wellington. It was shocking to the guests to learn that chef Kiko was fired mid-charter- after their Vegas theme night disaster.

Nothing but love for Kiko

In a recent interview with Bravo Confessionals, the group got candid about their time on the Bravo show. They were crushed to learn what transpired, sharing that they were clueless to crew conflict.

“I mean, my heart is so filled with sadness. But it’s bittersweet because we had such an amazing time with him,” guest Crystal Foote shared. “He cooked great dishes. And they tasted very well. Like they were good, right? At the end of the day, he was so sweet, and we’re just so sad that that went down on our charter!”

The charter guests were in their own world while on Below Deck Med. It was because they were having such a good time that Southside_POV was unaware of the tension between chef Kiko and Captain Sandy.

Guest Chris Lowe expressed that it was good they were kept in the dark. If the group knew of the crew drama, it would have affected their trip.

However, if the group had been aware of how distraught Kiko was during the charter, they all would have been in the kitchen consoling the chef.

Defending Captain Sandy

The charter guests also believe that Captain Sandy doesn’t deserve all of the online hate. They feel like she is being mistreated for firing Kiko because viewers adore the chef so much.

“Sandy is getting beaten up here,” Chris said. “I don’t know how many of them have run a 200-foot ship. But there’s a lot of responsibility there. She’s not just sitting around watching the cameras, waiting for someone to do something wrong and then come out there and yell at them.”

Karen and Rich Bramwell insisted that the captain didn’t hover over the group. They believe she was merely ensuring the charter guests were happy and enjoyed the trip.

As for the infamous Vegas-themed dinner that ultimately led to chef Kiko’s demise, the group said the evening did not sway their tip or opinion of the crew.

Guest Barbara Graham explained that everyone felt that the dinner could have been better, but it was only a small portion of an otherwise excellent trip. She does understand, though, how the food impacts the crew’s tips.

All in all, the Below Deck Med charter guests had nothing but great things to say about The Wellington crew. They feel sad about Kiko but also feel that the chef is stronger from the experience.

Based on what Kiko said following his exit from the Bravo show, the guests are right.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.