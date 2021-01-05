Captain Lee Rosbach reveals which Below Deck crew member Kate Chastain should date

Captain Lee Rosbach recently revealed which Below Deck crew member Kate Chastain should date.

The stud of the sea and the former chief stew are best pals. Their close bond has prompted fans to try to get them to spill the tea on each other over the years.

Kate may no longer be on Below Deck, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wanting dirt on her. Captain Lee has fielded many questions regarding Kate since Season 8 premiered without her as a chief stew.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One thing Captain Lee has talked a lot about is filming the Bravo show without Kate. Not having her on the crew changed the dynamic for the captain, and the viewers too!

Who does Captain Lee think Kate should date?

Bravo Insider, the latest Bravo digital series, featured Captain Lee and bosun Eddie Lucas answering some fan questions.

One fan wanted to know which Below Deck crew member Captain Lee would love to set up on a date with Kate. The captain grinned as he answered the question.

“Wow, I can’t think of one. The term that comes to my mind — shred. She would shred them,” Captain Lee said.

Read More Who is new stew Ashling Lorger on Below Deck?

Eddie joked, “Not Ashton?”

Captain Lee reminded Eddie and fans that Kate already shredded Ashton last season on Below Deck. Kate repeatedly rebuffed Ashton’s advances during Season 7.

Not a fan of boatmances

It was not surprising that Captain Lee couldn’t find a suitable Below Deck dating match for Kate. Although she did hook up with chef Ben Robinson, Kate has never been a fan of boatmances.

Captain Lee has repeatedly expressed his thoughts on boatmances. They never turn out to be a good thing.

During #WWHL at Home, #BelowDeck star @capthlr shared his thoughts on hiring couples as part of his crew. pic.twitter.com/Gej8On2bRr — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 6, 2020

Crew romances tend to be more drama than they are worth, but the captain does understand why romance blossoms. The crew lives in tight quarters and rarely interacts with anyone but each other.

Eddie knows first-hand the problems that come with have a romantic relationship on the Bravo show. His Season 3 fling with Rocky Dakota continues to be one of the most talked-about romances in Below Deck history. They are the reason production put cameras in the laundry room.

The only boatmance that has worked out is Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan, but they were together before filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Otherwise, not a single boatmance has survived.

Captain Lee Rosbach revealed the Below Deck crew member he would set up with Kate Chastain, and the answer was no one.

Do you agree with Captain Lee?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.