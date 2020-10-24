Captain Lee reveals the Below Deck Med Season 5 crew members he would hire

There are a couple of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 crew members that Captain Lee Rosbach would hire to work with him.

The current season of Below Deck Med had one of the largest crew rosters in the series. Fans know there were several drama-filled cast changes throughout the season. The first half felt like someone was leaving every few episodes, and that doesn’t include editing out deckhand Peter Hunziker.

Captain Lee had many cast members to choose who he wouldn’t mind working with on Below Deck. However, he only chose two, and they would fit right in with the captain of the sea.

Chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran is top of the list

On a recent Watch What Happens Live episode, host Andy Cohen asked if Captain Lee would work with anyone from The Wellington crew.

Captain Lee wasted no time saying chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran would make the cut. Now Kiko was also a guest on the Bravo show, but Captain Lee gave an excellent reason for choosing the chef.

The captain prefers a chef with a positive attitude over one that throws tantrums, like chef Tom Checketts. Captain Lee is not a fan of crew tantrums. He doesn’t deal with them very well.

One of the reasons fans love chef Kiko is because of his positive vibes. Even after he was fired, Kiko continued to express his gratitude for the opportunity to be on the show.

Kiko and his smiling face were one of the positive highlights from part one of the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 reunion show.

Deckhand Alex Radcliffe makes the cut too

The second crew member Captain Lee would want to work with is Alex Radcliffe. Captain Lee didn’t give a specific reason, but is there really any other choice besides the loveable deckhand?

Alex is one of the nicest guys to appear in the series. The Boston native has earned praise from fans for being funny and for the chill way he handled his crush on Bugsy Drake.

Plus, with all the drama that went down during the season, Alex managed to keep his cool. He never lost his mind or threw a fit.

During #WWHL at Home, #BelowDeck star @capthlr shared his thoughts on hiring couples as part of his crew. pic.twitter.com/Gej8On2bRr — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 6, 2020

Andy agreed with Captain Lee choosing Alex. The WWHL host is one of Alex’s biggest fans. They kind of have a bromance.

If Bravo executives are paying attention, Captain Lee Rosbach wouldn’t mind working with chef Kiko Lorran and deckhand Alex Radcliffe. It sounds like a pretty good team and something the network should consider for Season 9.

Until then, fans can watch Captain Lee and the Season 8 crew take over the Caribbean with drama that results in a first for the famous captain.

Below Deck Season 8 premieres on Monday, November 2, at 9/8c on Bravo.