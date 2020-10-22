Did Pete Hunziker or Rob Westergaard invite Below Deck Med charter guests to club? Hannah Yu spills details

There has been a lot of drama surrounding the last night The Wellington crew went out on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Charter guest Hannah Yu is spilling details on whether Pete Hunziker or Robert Westergaard invited her and her friends to the club. Hannah has revealed things were not as they appeared on-screen, and the night events have gotten blown out of proportion.

Hannah reveals how the club meet up went down

Thanks to a post by the Instagram account @belowdeckaboveaverage, fans now have more insight into what really happened with Hannah and friends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The fan account captured and reposted comments from Hannah explaining the situation. She explained there was a chat with Pete on the first day of the charter about the crew going out on their final night. Hannah didn’t recall him mentioning the name of the club.

After leaving The Wellington, Hannah and friends wanted to enjoy their last night in Mallorca. She expressed the group doesn’t get many girls nights out. They were shocked to discover an American reality TV show was filming inside when arriving at the club.

Hannah insists there was no intention to meet up with the crew. It just happened. One pivotal detail she spilled was the club was the only one open on Sunday nights. Hannah shared her group had to get production approval before they could even enter the club.

Hannah talks Rob and Jess

There has been some speculation as to what Hannah knew about Rob’s relationship with Jessica More. The third stew claimed Hannah deliberately flirted with Rob in front of Jess and disrespected their relationship.

Read More Hannah Ferrier reflects on final season of Below Deck Med

Hannah and Jess even had a little tense exchange in the comments section of the same @belowdeckaboveaverage.

Jess kind of called out Hannah saying, the stew was pretty sure she overheard Hannah and friends making plans with the guys. She also reminded Hannah that Hannah knew Jess was dating Rob despite what the charter guest has previously said.

The exchange of words was snarky yet masked with a sense of sweetness. They were each trying to rise above the drama while setting the record straight. Hannah and Jess ended their words on a nice note, making it clear they have both moved on from it all.

Charter guest Hannah Yu has shed some light on her group running into The Wellington crew on their last night of filming Below Deck Med. It was not Robert Westergaard or Pete Hunziker that invited the charter guests out. The group meeting up was nothing more than coincidence, according to Hannah.

Do you think the club meet up was purely accidental or preplanned?

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Reunion Part 2 airs on Monday, October 26 at 9/8c on Bravo.