Captain Glenn Shephard reveals why he shares a cabin, names worst Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew member

Captain Glenn had one incident that had him rethinking sharing a cabin on Parsifal III. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard has revealed why he shares a cabin and names the worst crew member he had on Parsifal III.

Season 3 of the hit sailing show kicked off with a bang. The crew got a little bit too rowdy on their first night aboard the sailing yacht. Ashley Marti relentlessly pursued Gary King until he kissed her, while deckhand Tom Pearson got way too drunk.

Tom, who was sharing a cabin with Captain Glenn, got sick all over their bathroom. Captain Glenn shut down the crew partying, showing a sterner side of him than Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are used to seeing.

The next day Tom was filled with regret. Captain Glenn didn’t let him off easy either. Tom had to reclean the bathroom and face the consequences of his actions.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard reveals why he shares a cabin

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Captain Glenn opened up about Tom’s late-night drunken disaster. The captain admitted the moment got him rethinking the cabin assignments on the sailing yacht.

“If I ever wanted it, that was the night that I wanted it, for sure,” the captain stated.

Andy wanted to know why Captain Glenn doesn’t have his own captain’s quarters like Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn.

“In general, it is what it is, “he expressed. “There are so many things I like about this boat. There’s only a couple of things I don’t like, and one of them is obviously sharing a room in-season, but you guys know it’s so busy. You go in there, you sleep, you go back out, so it’s not that big of a deal. It’s not like I’m chilling in there all the time, and I’m being inconvenienced.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Captain Glenn also revealed that sharing a cabin is only temporary. There are fewer crew members in between charter seasons and filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The captain secures his own cabin during those times.

Who did Captain Glenn name Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s worst crew member?

After three seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Captain Glenn has had several not-so-great crew members. Chef Adam Glick and chief stew Jenna MacGillivray didn’t make life aboard the sailing yacht easy during Season 1.

Deckhand Parker McCown on Season 1 brought problems too. Parker eventually quit but only because Captain Glenn was going to fire him.

Capt. Glenn Shephard Takes on Capt. Lee Rosbach’s Dilemmas | WWHL

Watch this video on YouTube

Season 2 deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux wasn’t the best either. Jean-Luc didn’t always finish his to-do list and focused more on his romance with Dani Soares than work.

Andy, of course, wanted to know the worst crew member the captain had worked with on the hit Bravo show.

“Worst crew member, wow, that’s really tough. I don’t want to throw anyone under the bus. But I think Parker struggled the most,” the captain spilled.

Captain Glenn Shephard from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has dished why he shares a cabin on Parsifal III and named Parker McCown the struggled the most on the show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.