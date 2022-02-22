Tom did not make the best first impression on Captain Glenn. Pic credit: Bravo

Who is deckhand Tom Pearson on Below Deck Sailing Yacht? That’s the question fans are asking after the Season 3 premiere featured Tom getting wasted and throwing up all over his cabin bathroom.

It’s not just that Tom got drunk. The deckhand shared a cabin with Captain Glenn Shephard. Tom’s drunken actions occurred on the first night they were cabin mates.

Oh yes, Tom didn’t make the best first impression on his new crew members or the captain. Now Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are very intrigued with the deckhand and want to know more about him.

Who is deckhand Tom Pearson on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

According to his Bravo bio, Tom grew up near a lake, which developed his love of living on the water. Tom hails from the Lake District in northwest England. The deckhand has referred to himself as a “bit of a country boy.”

Tom has three years of experience in the yachting industry. However, working on Parsifal III will be his first time working on a sailing yacht for the young twenty-something.

The blonde hottie considers himself a social butterfly, which was evident from the premiere. Tom already has his sights set on stew Ashley Marti, but she considers him too young for her.

Plus, Ashley already played kissy-face with Gary King on night one of the charter season.

Where to find Tom from Below Deck Sailing Yacht on Instagram?

Tom’s love of family, the outdoors, and traveling are evident by looking at his Instagram Feed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The avid surfer has shown off his skills on social media a couple of times.

If Tom has a significant other, he doesn’t share that information on Instagram. Tom happily shows off his dog though. There are several posts of Tom and his four-legged best friend.

As the new season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres, Tom continues to promote his stint on the hit Bravo show.

It’s no secret the Below Deck family is a small one. Recently Below Deck alum Josiah Carter, who just got engaged, used Instagram Stories to show him hanging out at an event with Tom.

Pic credit: @ josiahcarter_/Instagram and @tompearsonn/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 has just begun but deckhand Tom Pearson has already made quite an impression on fans.

Although he did get wasted the first night, viewers could see Tom was embarrassed about his behavior. He was also fully aware of how badly he messed up with Captain Glenn.

Tom certainly isn’t the first Below Deck crew member to drink too much on the show. Not everyone learns from their behavior, though, and only time will if Tom does or not.

What are your first impressions of Tom?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.