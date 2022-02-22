Ashley Marti on Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Who is the new stew and where to find her on Instagram?

Ashley finds herself in the middle of some boatmance drama on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Ashley Marti on Below Deck Sailing is a stew who has fans wondering where to find her on Instagram as Season 3 of the hit-yachting show kicks off.

The brunette beauty is part of chief stew Daisy Kelliher’s interior team, along with stew Gabriela “Gaby” Barragan. In the Season 3 trailer, Gaby and Ashley clash a couple of times.

Ashley also finds herself the object of deckhand Tom Pearson’s desire. However, Ashley has her eye on first-mate Gary, who also makes out with Daisy. It sounds like Ashley will have quite a personal life aboard Parsifal III.

Who is Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew Ashley Marti?

According to her Bravo bio, Ashley hails from New York but currently calls Florida home. Ashley traded in snowy winters for the sunny life by the shore in Fort Lauderdale.

The pandemic changed Ashley’s life when she gave up her job on land for one on the high seas. Ashley gained experience as a stew working in The Bahamas and throughout the east coast.

Although she hasn’t been in yachting very long, Ashley knows what she’s doing in the interior crew.

Yachting and traveling go hand in hand, so it’s no wonder that Ashley’s also an avid traveler. She loves seeing the world, especially when it allows her to be on the water.

Where to find Ashley from Below Deck Sailing Yacht on Instagram?

Ashley’s Instagram bio doesn’t reveal too much about the stew. It only shares where she lives and promotes her stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. However, her Instagram feed is filled with a slew of posts, sharing more about her life.

One person on the Parsifal III crew Ashley seemed to bond with is deckhand Kelsie Goglia. Ashley has shared a picture of her and Kelsie to remind her followers when Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres.

Most of the new stews Instagram feed is filled with her travels. There’s even one from her time in Menorca, where Below Deck Sailing Yacht was filmed.

Ashley doesn’t shy away from posting sexy swimsuit pictures either, including one of her in Mexico.

However, recently, it seems the stew’s more interested in highlighting her career than her body. Ashley hasn’t shared a sexy swimsuit photo in almost a year.

There’s so much more for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans to learn about stew Ashley Marti as the new season debuts. The brunette beauty doesn’t hesitate to speak her mind, and that will make for an entertaining season of the hit sailing show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.