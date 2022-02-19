Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Gary King and Daisy Kelliher respond to Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux’s paternity news

Gary and Daisy are not holding back their true feelings for Jean-Luc or his confirmation he’s Dani’s baby daddy. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Gary King and Daisy Kelliher have responded to Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux’s paternity news.

Daisy and Gary have been promoting their upcoming stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. They have teased the season’s filled with the craziness that rivals Season 2. Plus, Gary and Daisy have addressed rumors they are dating.

Now the chief stew and first-mate have weighed in on how Jean-Luc chose to confirm he’s the father of Dani Soares’ daughter, Lilly.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher responds to Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux’s paternity news

Daisy has known since Dani told her she was pregnant that Jean-Luc was the father. Dani and Daisy became close friends on Season 2 and do an Instagram series, Pita Party, with Alli Dore.

In an interview with E! News, Daisy reacted to how Jean-Luc announced he finally got a paternity test.

“I thought it wasn’t an appropriate post,” she expressed. “I don’t think something so complicated should be talked so openly on social media in my opinion, especially for Lilly, who can’t vocalize for herself. But that’s just my opinion. It’s not really any of my business, but I think the post could have been more about Lilly and Dani and maybe a bit less about Jean-Luc.”

The Irish beauty also shared that Jean-Luc’s young, so she tried not to judge him too much.

What did Gary from Below Deck Sailing Yacht say about how Jean-Luc handled the paternity situation?

Gary also spoke to E! News to share his true feelings about Jean-Luc and how he handled sharing that he was a father.

“I guess that’s good on him, but Dani doesn’t need him to come out on Instagram telling everybody that he’s a father,” he stated. “Dani needs [more than that]. She’s a single parent living in Australia by herself, she needs support from Jean-Luc. She needs a father to be there for the child. It’s all good in saying stuff on social media but words are completely different to actions and if his actions spoke louder than his words, then then it would be different, but they at the moment they’re not.”

The first mate does not understand Jean-Luc and his actions. Gary strongly feels that Jean-Luc should have been there for Dani from the day she told him she was pregnant.

Daisy Kelliher and Gary King are not the only ones who have brought up Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux’s paternity confirmation. Alli Dore and Colin MacRae reacted to the news too.

Plus, Colin recently shared what happened when he reached out to Jean-Luc after their social media feud.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.