Cameron and Red reunite after Big Brother 25 to celebrate new year

Big Brother 25 alums Cameron Hardin and Red Utley are celebrating their reunion.

The duo shared images of hanging out in Nashville and ringing in the new year together.

A bromance between Cameron and Red developed in the Big Brother house, but opposing players forced a wedge between them.

The duo has set aside anything that happened on BB25, and they appear to be working on something new.

Could a season of The Amazing Race be in their future?

Many former Big Brother houseguests have had success on The Amazing Race. Two Big Brother showmances have even won the $1 million prize.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson from BB19 won their season of TAR, and Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss won a recent season of TAR.

The Chillers do Nashville

“The first of MANY adventures! Stay tuned Chiller Stans,” reads the caption of Cameron’s new Instagram post.

The image features Cameron and Red dressed for the cold and hanging out in Nashville, Tennessee.

The wording over the picture states, “Chillers do Nashville.”

More from Cameron and Red

An additional image from Cameron and Red was shared on Instagram Stories.

“HAPPY NEW YEARS EVE FROM RED & CAM,” the text reads.

The post originated on TikTok and has now been shared by the Big Brother alums on other social media pages.

Cameron and Red do Nashville. Pic credit: @Cameron.H.BB25/Instagram

More from Cameron Hardin

Cameron recently played Big Brother: Reindeer Games. He was the first person eliminated but met many legendary Big Brother players.

Cameron spoke about meeting Big Brother legends and had many glowing comments for the people on Reindeer Games. He even called BB24 winner Taylor Hale a goddess.

Previous episodes of Big Brother: Reindeer Games are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Additional Big Brother news

Matt Klotz from BB25 addressed rumors about a girlfriend. He saw information posted on social media and decided to weigh in.

Reilly Smedley said she “dodged a bullet” about being in a relationship with Matt. That showmance pushed during the BB25 season didn’t quite work out.

Nicole Franzel calls herself the first two-time Big Brother winner. She won the Reindeer Games and was also named the Big Brother 18 winner. This has created a dramatic fan debate.

America Lopez is also talking about “marriage” with Cory Wurtenberger. The showmance has moved from the BB25 house to the real world and continues going strong.

Fans who want to be on Big Brother 26 can now apply for the show.

Big Brother returns in Summer 2024.