Braunwyn Windham-Burke welcomes husband Sean home after RHOC fans realize he moved back in

It seems that the changes just keep rolling in for Real Housewives of Orange County star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Earlier this year, Braunwyn and her husband, Sean Burke, announced that they were re-inventing their marriage. And part of that included the RHOC husband moving out of their family home.

Now, it seems that they’ve had a change of heart. Sean has moved back home and Braunwyn gushed about him on Instagram.

Braunwyn shares sweet welcome home post to Sean on Instagram

Braunwyn has been open with her fans about the current state of her marriage to Sean. The couple opened up that they were going through some marital troubles and that they were working on redefining their marriage.

During this time, Braunwyn was also rumored to be dating someone else while Sean was moved out of the house.

But it seems that they’ve since reconciled and Braunwyn commemorated the moment by posting a sweet snap to Instagram.

She captioned the post, “On Wednesday’s we smash the patriarchy!! Feeling hopeful this afternoon! Thank you @seanwindhamburke for being by my side these past few crazy months. We might be doing things our own way, but it’s working and it’s working well. So happy to have you back home.”

Braunwyn also included the hashtags #modernmarriage and #renegotiating.

Braunwyn’s personal troubles cause waves with the other RHOC housewives

Earlier this year, Braunwyn revealed that she struggles with alcoholism and recently celebrated a milestone in her sobriety.

This revelation is also playing out in the current season of the Real Housewives of Orange County. Braunwyn is finding herself on the outs with the other ladies this year as she works to find who she is and how she fits into the group while remaining sober.

With all the drama surrounding her personal life, the RHOC ladies continue to find themselves at odds with the mother-of-seven.

Braunwyn has had a particularly tough time with Shannon Beador. After Braunwyn accused Shannon of calling Gina Kirschenheiter’s new home “small and sad” the ladies engaged in a heated argument that ended with Braunwyn throwing a drink and storming out of Shannon’s home.

A few of the ladies have also unfollowed Braunwyn on social media recently, and Braunwyn claims part of that is due to the fact that she and Sean are so outspoken on their political beliefs.

However, a confidential source told HollywoodLife that it’s due to Braunwyn causing “unnecessary drama” that she finds herself ostracised from the cast.

Hopefully, Braunwyn can continue to work on herself and her marriage and find a happy medium with the ladies of Orange County before the damage becomes too deep to repair.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.