Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina share adorable video with German Shepherd puppies

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina played with puppies in a recent video shared with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina surprised fans on social media with an adorable video that included German Shepherd puppies.

Brandon and Julia shared images of themselves before the video cut to them sitting together on a bench as each of them had puppies in their arms and an adult German Shepherd sat next to Brandon.

90 Day fans watched Julia and Brandon’s journey on Season 8 of the flagship show, followed by Season 6 of Happily Ever After?. Since then, the couple has appeared on 90 Day Dairies, and Julia made an appearance on 90 Day Bares All.

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina shared cute video with puppies

Brandon posted a short video with a song in the background to his Instagram page that first featured a short clip of Julia alone and then one of Brandon alone before it panned to them on an outside bench.

On the bench, both Brandon and Julia had German Shepherd puppies in their laps who were licking them and each other as another grown German Shepherd sat next to Brandon and licked him and the closest puppy.

In the caption, Brandon wrote, “This is all we need (heart emoji). I hope everyone finds their people with the same priorities in life.”

On Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, viewers learned that Brandon’s family had a breeding business, and during 90 Day Diaries, Julia said she would not be opposed to taking it over.

Julia recently revealed that she wanted to make a career move and begin her life as a dog trainer. She announced her aspirations in a video where she was giving a puppy commands, and the pup was following them.

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina might be moving onto Brandon’s family farm again

During their appearance on 90 Day Diaries, Brandon and Julia talked about being sick of their apartment and voiced their desire to move. Their reasoning was partially because they wanted to live with their dog Simba.

When they visited Brandon’s dad Ron, he suggested that Brandon and Julia move into the family farm property and that he and his wife Betty would move out and into their other home.

When the idea was presented to Betty, she was hesitant and needed more time to think. Julia said she would consider the move if all the farm animals were removed and just the dog kennel remained.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.