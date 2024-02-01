Brandi Glanville mocks Monica Garcia’s burn book — ‘It looks like her kids made it’

Monica Garcia’s attempt at recreating a scene from the Mean Girls movie — complete with a burn book — was a total fail at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 reunion.

The book didn’t garner the reaction Monica had hoped, as viewers felt it was a total flop, and controversial Bravo star Brandi Glanville agrees.

The RHOBH alum watched the three-part reunion — much like the rest of us — and felt Monica’s prop was a major letdown.

Brandi threw shade a the RHOSLC newbie during a recent interview by saying her burn book looked like it was made by her kids.

If we’re being honest, we don’t always agree with the 51-year-old, but this time she was right on the money.

Monica’s homemade project couldn’t save her job because she was promptly fired despite a memorable first season on the show.

In the meantime, the mom of four is lapping up her 15 minutes of fame, and for now, her name is still a topic of conversation in the Bravo universe.

Brandi Glanville throws shade at Monica Garcia’s RHOSLC reunion prop

Brandi didn’t hold back during a podcast chat that involved the RHOSLC reunion and the main character, Monica Garcia.

The newbie waited until the final of the three-part series to bring out a burn book, but if she was hoping for a similar reaction to RHOP alum Monique Samuels’s epic receipt binder – she’ll have to try again.

The Mean Girls prop was a complete fail, and Brandi laughed at the newbie in her interview.

“This had such potential to be f**king outstanding; it really did, until it was opened,” said Brandi, who started to chant, “Burn the book, burn the book.”

“It looks like her kids made it…This girl had her kids make it the night before she got there,” she continued laughingly. “She should probably rewatch Mean Girls because this is not a good burn book.”

Monica Garcia tells her former RHOSLC castmates to ‘deal with it’

Monica is still lapping up her newfound notoriety and is unhappy that her moment in the spotlight was cut short.

During a recent interview, the 40-year-old thanked fans for the uproar they caused when she was fired. However, she thinks it was a bad decision on the part of the network to let her go.

The cast made it very clear to Andy Cohen that after Monica’s betrayal, they did not feel comfortable having her in the group.

However, she thinks her former castmates should have just “put on their big girl panties and deal with it!”

Nonetheless, Monica said she was doing “okay” after getting axed from the show, which starts filming Season 5 in the next few weeks.

“Everyone’s replaceable, and I know that,” she surprisingly admitted. “I’m sure they’ll be just fine.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus.