RHOSLC cast ‘nervous’ to face off with Monica Garcia at the reunion

We’re a few hours away from the most anticipated The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion in a long time after the cast delivered the best finale in the history of the franchise.

The women are gearing up to faceoff with Monica Garcia, and not surprisingly, some people are “nervous” about the confrontation.

Left on an island by herself — Bermuda, to be exact — after her shocking betrayal, the newbie has a lot to answer for when she comes face to face with her castmates.

The last time they were all together was during the final day of the cast trip to Bermuda, which ended with a bang, to say the least.

Heather discovered that Monica and her best friend had been behind a gossip page that had been spreading rumors about the women for years.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Monica claimed her focus was simply to take down Jen Shah, whom she worked for as an assistant and knew about the controversial OGs fraud scheme.

However, her castmates are not letting her off the hook, and we can’t wait to see how it all plays out during the three-part reunion.

RHOSLC star Heather Gay admits to being ‘nervous’ about the Season 4 reunion

Monica hasn’t expressed any remorse about the shocking secret that still has us gagging after the Season 4 finale, and now she’s about to come face to face with her costars.

In a behind-the-scenes teaser, the women were getting all glammed up before taking the stage, and they shared how they were feeling ahead of the reunion.

“Nervous but excited,” confessed Heather Gay, who took the lead in confronting Monica during the finale.

Lisa Barlow, who had her share of drama with the newbie throughout the season, admitted she was feeling a “myriad of emotions, probably from ‘irritation’ to ‘let’s go.'”

As for the woman at the center of the scandal, Monica, she was ready to “get it over with.”

Monica Garcia reveals where she stands with the cast after her shocking betrayal

During the pre-reunion interview, Monica was asked where she stands with the cast after the dramatic finale.

“I think I stand exactly where you’d think I’d be standing — on the other side of the building, by myself,” the Season 4 newbie bluntly confessed.

Meanwhile, the RHOSLC cast had some advice for the 40-year-old before her first reunion.

Meredith Marks had some wise words for Monica, telling her to “Be accountable…apologetic for your mistakes.”

“My advice is to tell the truth,” exclaimed Heather.

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion airs Tuesday, January 9, at 9/8c on Bravo.