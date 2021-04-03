RHOSLC: Was Jen Shah’s arrest caught by Bravo cameras? Here’s what we know

Was Jen Shah filming for RHOSLC while she was arrested? Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was recently arrested and charged for fraud and money laundering, and viewers are wondering if they’ll get to catch any of the drama on Season 2.

Filming for RHOSLC Season 2 is currently underway. However, filming doesn’t happen every day, and there’s a chance that Jen could’ve had the day off from filming during her arrest.

However, if she was filming, the arrest could’ve been caught on camera as well as her likely-explosive reaction.

Did the cameras capture Jen Shah’s arrest?

Jen was arrested on Tuesday, March 30 along with her assistant Stuart Smith.

According to Bravo blog account Two Judgey Girls, an inside source disclosed that RHOSLC was in fact filming the day of the arrest.

The source explained that the women were going on a group trip so they were all involved with filming. Jen reportedly fleed filming unexpectedly using a fake excuse.

“They’re filming today because the ladies are going to CO on a cast trip this morning,” the source divulged. “All the sudden Jen had to leave filming quickly because of an emergency with her husband.”

Law enforcement reportedly showed up to the set looking for her.

“5 minutes later swat and the feds were there looking for her. They believe she was tipped off but obviously caught up with her just after that,” the source added.

Another source confirmed to People that Jen was filming that day.

“The cast left for a trip to Vail on Tuesday, including Jen,” the source shared. “She was filming.”

It’s not clear how much of the action the cameras captured or whether Bravo will air it, but there’s definitely a possibility it’ll be on the show since they were filming that day.

Why was Jen Shah arrested?

Jen was arrested under charges that she ran a fraudulent telemarketing scheme and sold information about clients she was allegedly scamming to other companies.

The majority of her alleged victims are said to have been in the 55-and-over demographic, and the alleged scam reportedly ran from 2012 to 2021.

A news release from U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York goes into the details of her charges.

The news release said, “Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam.”

It added, “In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes.”

Jen recently appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud and money-laundering charges. She will remain out of jail for the time leading up to her trial provided she pays a $1 million bond.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.