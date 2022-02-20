Blac Chyna’s mom takes aim at ‘narcissist and liar’ Rob Kardashian after case against baby mama dropped

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna ended their engagement in 2016. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, recently shared her thoughts on Rob Kardashian.

Last week, Kardashian decided to dismiss his years-long lawsuit against his ex and baby mama. In 2016, Chyna and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star welcomed their daughter, Dream Kardashian. However, their relationship shifted after Kardashian accused her of assaulting him following Dream’s birth.

Although he dismissed the case, Toni, real name Shalana Hunter, expressed her feelings about Kardashian via Instagram.

Blac Chyna’s mom said Rob Kardashian ‘can’t stop me from talking’

On Saturday, Toni took to her Instagram page to discuss Kardashian and Chyna’s relationship. In a video obtained by Hollywood Unlocked, she addressed her audience while smoking on-camera. Toni claimed Kardashian is “suicidal” while talking to the camera in her post. She also stated her daughter’s baby daddy is “a narcissist, a happy-go-lucky liar, and a champ at eating burgers.”

Later in the video, Toni said she was ready to “tell” her fans everything she knew about Kardashian and Chyna. She then mentioned that, since the Arthur George CEO dismissed the case, she didn’t have a problem spilling any tea.

“What are you going to do?” Toni asked. “I’m going to tell you all the truth.”

“Nobody is ever going to gag me,” she continued. “Hell, my husband, but he never tried it yet.”

Rob Kardashian dismissed his assault case against Blac Chyna for Dream

Toni’s claims against Kardashian came weeks after dropping his assault case against Chyna. As Monsters & Critics previously shared, the entrepreneur claimed Chyna tried to strangle him with an iPhone charger at Kylie Jenner’s house. However, after five years in court, Kardashian decided to stop fighting with his ex and focus on co-parenting Dream.

Rob & Chyna | Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Quarrel Over French Fries | E!

Watch this video on YouTube

“My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” he shared with Page Six. “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”

Despite Kardashian’s attempt to put the lawsuit behind them, Chyna still wants to face him in court. According to the Instagram model’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, his decision to drop the case before it goes to trial is more profound than Dream’s welfare.

“Rob Kardashian should have thought of his daughter Dream before he filed his malicious and baseless assault and battery lawsuit,” Ciani explained to Page Six. “Rob has sought to use his wealth and power via this vexatious lawsuit to smear Chyna as a mother and even as a human being for more than four years.”

“Rob dropped his case on the eve of trial, not because he suddenly wanted to drop the case ‘for the sake of his daughter,’ but because he knew his assault and battery accusations against Chyna were false,” she added. “In other words, Rob’s avoidance of the serious consequences of an adverse jury verdict is why he dropped his case, not his supposed ‘concern’ for his daughter.”

Chyna and Kardashian began dating in January 2016 and became engaged ten weeks later. In addition to their daughter, the “Doom” singer has a son with Tyga, King.