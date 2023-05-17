Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel tries to tell her proposal story with the help of Baby Arrow

Nicole Franzel shared a fun video where she tried to share a story with her followers.

The star of the video might be Baby Arrow, who tries to help his mom tell the story.

Arrow is the child of Nicole and Victor Arroyo, a pair of former houseguests from Big Brother.

Nicole and Victor met as members of the BB18 cast, where she ended up winning over Paul Abrahamian on finale night.

Nicole returned for Big Brother 22, finishing in third place as Cody Calafiore won.

And after that season, Nicole and Victor got married.

A story about Victor proposing to Nicole

During a TikTok video shared below, Nicole puts on makeup as Arrow hangs out with her.

She starts to tell the story about how Victor proposed to her, but tending to the kiddo while also putting on makeup leads to numerous distractions.

The adorable interaction includes Arrow letting his mom know he wants a Barney birthday party.

As for some details that Nicole can provide during the interaction, she talks about how she started dating Victor about a year after Big Brother 18.

She states that they dated for three or four years before getting married.

When did Victor Arroyo propose to Nicole Franzel?

Many Big Brother fans saw Victor’s proposal take place on national television.

The live feeds were down to record a “special event” during the Big Brother 20 season.

Nicole thought they were meeting with the BB20 cast to host a challenge, but Victor had a surprise for her.

Victor chose where they first met to pop the question, and Nicole excitedly said yes to his proposal.

