Big Brother winner Cody Calafiore and his new wife share honeymoon photos

Cody Calafiore from Big Brother and The Traitors recently got married.

After enjoying a lavish wedding with family and friends, Cody and Cristie Laratta jetted south for their honeymoon.

Many reality TV stars attended the Calafiore wedding, including fellow Big Brother winner Derrick Levasseur.

Cody and Cristie had been together a while, and he popped the question in the fall of 2022. They were also dating when Cody returned to play on Big Brother: All-Stars 2.

In 2017, Cristie was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma. She went through treatment before learning she had gone into remission.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, the couple is enjoying married life.

Cody and Cristie Calafiore go on their honeymoon

“Antigua ‘24,” reads the simple caption for a new Instagram post.

Cody shared six photos from what looks to be a beautiful resort. The first photo has the happy couple kissing on the beach.

Later photos feature Cody and Cristie enjoying time at a table, the couple taking a selfie, and Cody coming out of the water in his swim trunks.

The lovebirds appear to have gotten a lot of sun on their trip and might be sad about returning home after the fun.

Cristie also shared a new video on her Instagram page, introducing herself as Cody’s wife. She also noted that February 25 was their “last day in paradise” on her social media page.

Below are the wedding photos that Cristie shared after the big day.

“The Calafiores 🤍 Huge thank you to everyone who helped make this day so perfect 🤍,” Cristie wrote on the post.

The photos are gorgeous.

More news from the Big Brother world

In more happy news, Big Brother 21 alum Ovi Kabir got engaged.

Ovi was a fun BB21 cast member, even though he got evicted early in the season. He recently popped the question to Hannah Claire Blackwell.

Fellow BB21 alum Nicole Anthony recently had her bridal shower. She is close to getting married, and her long-time significant other is very excited.

A steady stream of good news has come from people who appeared on Big Brother 21.

Christie Murphy gave birth to twins. She shared some great photos with her wife.

Previous Big Brother seasons featuring Cody, Nicole, Ovi, and Christie are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Producers are putting together the Big Brother 26 cast for next summer. A theme for the BB26 cast has not been revealed, but it should come out in late spring or early summer.

Big Brother returns in Summer 2024 on CBS.