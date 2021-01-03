Big Brother veteran says show provides better chance at love than The Bachelor

A recent post by Reality Steve about a relationship from The Bachelor ending led to several former Big Brother houseguests responding in the comments.

Reality Steve is known for providing spoilers and news about people from the reality dating shows The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise.

This past summer, we reported on how Steve Carbone (Reality Steve) and Kat Dunn (Big Brother 21) were dating. It was a shocking revelation of something that emerged from people quarantining.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Then, last month, we learned that the relationship between Kat and Steve had come to an end, leading to quite a few rumors getting posted online about the relationship.

Reality Steve shares breakup news to Bachelor Nation

Taking to his Twitter account, Reality Steve shared the news that Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan had broken up. Peter starred on The Bachelor as a pilot looking for love and he sent Kelley home early. They would later reunite and start up a relationship.

Big Brother stars respond to Steve’s social media share

Not too long after Steve shared his post, Kathryn Dunn from Big Brother 21 commented on it.

“I NO LONGER BELIEVE IN LOVE. LOVE IS A LIE,” Kat posted in all capital letters.

Kat got a few responses from other social media users, but the most notable one came from Elissa Reilly Slater. Elissa is the sister of Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly and she appeared as herself on Big Brother 15.

Elissa and Rachel would go on to compete on The Amazing Race together and that was where some drama developed between the sisters and Nicole Franzel.

Responding to Kat’s note on the Twitter post, Elissa wrote, “You’re looking at the wrong show- Big Brother gives you a much better chance at love than the bachelor – they should do a spin off.”

A fan quickly wrote to her by saying, “Actually Love Island.”

The point that Elissa was making is an interesting one, especially when so many successful relationships have evolved from the reality competition show.

You’re looking at the wrong show- Big Brother gives you a much better chance at love than the bachelor – they should do a spin off – — Elissa Reilly Slater (@ElissaReillyS) January 1, 2021

Successful Big Brother showmances

Rachel Reilly found her husband, Brendon Villegas after the pair became involved in a showmance on Big Brother 12.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are still together after meeting as members of the BB19 cast. Jessica recently gave birth to a new baby.

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo are now planning a wedding after meeting on the BB18 cast.

Then there is the showmance between Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans from Big Brother 20 that is still going strong.

We also need to mention Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones, who met on BB13 when Danielle returned as part of a duo with her father Evel Dick Donato.

And how can we forget about Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd, who got married after being on the BB11 cast together?

These are just a few of the notable showmances that have turned into real-life romances after the show, despite the reality competition show not being a dating show.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.