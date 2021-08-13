Big Brother spoilers: Who won the secret HOH Competition tonight?

Hannah Chaddha and Derek Xiao are working together well on the Big Brother 23 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds just revealed who won the secret Head of Household Competition that took place late on Thursday evening.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Christian Birkenberger was sent home earlier in the night on a 7-2 vote. It was a very one-sided eviction vote, even though the Big Brother live feeds showcased a lot of drama going on among the houseguests.

There has even been a lot of drama within the Cookout alliance, where Tiffany Mitchell, Derek Frazier, and Azah Awasum appeared to be on different pages. There were even hints that The Cookout would get blown up by Derek F.

Well, for now, it appears that The Cookout is going to be 100 percent safe. At least that’s what the Big Brother spoilers from tonight hint at.

Who won the Big Brother HOH Competition tonight?

Kyland Young is the new Big Brother 23 Head of Household. He won the challenge between the final 11 houseguests, meaning that he is going to have the power this week to dictate who becomes the target for the rest of the BB23 cast.

It is going to be interesting to see who The Cookout decides that they need to see go to the BB23 jury house this week and if this is the point where they decide that it is time to cut ties with Derek Xiao. If we believe what Kyland is saying on the live feeds, then Derek X is safe for at least one more week.

The Big Brother twist powers could impact the week

At some point on Friday (August 13), Kyland will host a Nomination Ceremony and reveal who he has placed on the block. This may be about the time when the luck of Britini D’Angelo starts coming to an end. We definitely expect to see her as one of the people on the block this week and she could end up becoming the first member of the BB23 jury.

The Big Brother twist powers are definitely going to impact the house in the coming week as well. With the secret room getting opened up, those powers could quickly be won by people still in the house. Will both nominees find a way to save themselves and force Kyland to change the script during his HOH week? That could be fun to watch.

Stay tuned folks, because this is going to be a tense week as people start getting nervous and paranoid about the powers that will be available in the High Roller’s Room. It could also lead to a lot of excitement on the Big Brother live feeds, especially with only 11 people left competing for that $750,000 prize.

