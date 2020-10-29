Big Brother spoilers: Who won America’s Favorite Houseguest?

The Big Brother fans have spoken. After roughly a week of voting, the fans selected who they wanted to be America’s Favorite Houseguest.

All 16 members of the BB22 cast were eligible for the award, which brought with it a nice $25,000 prize.

There had been several campaigns on social media by fans and by former houseguests in order to sway the votes.

Quite a few former houseguests were pushing for Da’Vonne Rogers to win AFH. A lot of them posted about it in an effort to drive interest.

Everyone was able to place up to 10 votes per day until the voting closed, and there were a lot of people saying that they had maxed out the votes each time.

Past winners of the America’s Favorite Houseguest award include Nicole Anthony (Season 21), Tyler Crispen (Season 20), Cody Nickson (Season 19), Victor Arroyo (Season 18), James Huling (Season 17), Donny Thompson (Season 16), and Elissa Slater (Season 15).

It’s quite an interesting club and someone new was just inducted.

Who won America’s Favorite Houseguest from BB22 cast?

The 2020 AFH winner is Da’Vonne Rogers.

Tyler Crispen was the person who finished in second place for the season. Julie noted that it was a very one-sided vote, though, and that Da’Vonne had easily beaten out the rest of the cast.

During her third time competing on Big Brother, Da’Vonne made things very interesting while inside of the house. She was also the talk of social media for a large part of the season. Now, she can possibly retire from the show as a winner.

A little bit earlier in the night, Cody Calafiore was named the Big Brother 22 winner. He won unanimously, becoming only the second person in the history of the show to accomplish that fact.

Big Brother 23 has been officially announced. Host Julie Chen Moonves let fans know the news right before the All-Stars season finale. It’s great news, and that provides some hope that a new batch of players will get a shot very soon.

There are also a lot of rumors out there that a new season of Celebrity Big Brother could take place this winter. That could be a lot of fun, but we haven’t heard confirmation from CBS about that yet. If they do go forward with BB Celeb 3, someone from Bachelor In Paradise really wants to play the game.

Big Brother will return with Season 23 in 2021.