Big Brother spoilers: Who is getting evicted this week from BB23 cast?

Tiffany had a plan that she put into play as the Big Brother HOH and it may just play out as she wanted. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds predict who is getting sent to join the BB23 jury. This person will become the third member of the jury and they will spend the rest of the season enjoying their time in the sun at a mansion in California.

Tiffany Mitchell started out the week as the Head of Household, but she got replaced by Claire Rehfuss after the Coin of Destiny was played. Not much changed, as Claire kept the same eviction targets that Tiffany had started the week with.

At the Veto Ceremony, Hannah Chaddha, who won the Power of Veto, saved Xavier Prather from the block. Xavier was the third nominee for eviction as one of his punishments from a previous Veto Competition. He didn’t get replaced on the block.

The final nominees for the week are Sarah Beth Steagall and Kyland Young, with one of them getting evicted by the BB23 cast during the September 2 episode of Big Brother.

Who is getting voted off Big Brother this week?

There was a lot of drama in the house when Kyland started balking about being on the block. It ended up rubbing some people the wrong way – especially Tiffany. At the same time, The Cookout is trying to make history here, so the alliance doesn’t want to break up just yet.

As it stands, Sarah Beth is going to get unanimously voted off Big Brother this week. She will soon join Derek Xiao and Britini D’Angelo in the BB23 jury house.

https://twitter.com/DerrickLuvunze/status/1433233348298608647

Some more news from the world of Big Brother 23

Quite a few Big Brother fans care still claiming The Cookout is racist. This continues a debate among fans of the show about how the current season is going. The six-person alliance is getting very close to making history on the show.

For any Big Brother fans who don’t already know, there were a lot of changes to the upcoming TV schedule for Big Brother. This includes a possible Triple Eviction episode, a special Friday episode, and several episodes that will be airing at different times than normal.

Here is a full list of episodes left for Big Brother 23. Make sure to not miss a moment of the excitement, because soon The Cookout alliance is going to have to start playing against itself, which could lead to a lot of interesting developments on the Big Brother live feeds.

So…

– Tiffany won hoh

– Claire won Coin Of Destiny

– Hannah won veto



If everything stays to plan… #bb23 pic.twitter.com/4kP8lgYGoR — Windyriah’s bb stan acc (@windyriqh) August 29, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.